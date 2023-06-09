Here’s an excellent way to begin every new day:
First, thank God for waking you up because you did not do it on your own. “This is the day that the LORD has made; rejoice and be glad in it.” (Psalm 118:24.)
Focus on the fact that God woke you up!
Second, take quality time to “center down” and enter into a period of meditation on the fact that your new day is going to be great!
Third, acknowledge that, while you planned last night for the new day, (I know you made a list concerning what you would need to attend to during the new day), if something comes up that causes you to deviate from your plans, you will be able to handle it.
Mindful meditation is a powerful tool in order to process whatever the new day brings about. The essence of mindful meditation is found through uniting mindfulness (inner silence) while incorporating your active thoughts and awareness, and acknowledging the immense joy that will come from the harmony of your inner silence and your thoughts and actions!
Mindful meditation is the essence of your inner light, or the Holy Spirit, at work!
Yes, it would be very wonderful if everything would go as you have planned for it to go. But let’s be very clear. Your plans will not always line up with God’s desires for you.
Be ready and willing to make changes to your plans when needed.
“We may make our plans, but God has the last word.” (Proverbs 16:1.)
Wherever God leads you, God will make a way for you!
When dealing with an unforeseen situation, mindful meditation will assist you in embracing what is needed for your growth to take place.
Changes will occur. There are great opportunities available for you when you are flexible to welcome the potential in them. In the face of change, always strive to ask the question: “I wonder how God is trying to bless me?”
Yes, always prepare yourself for the upcoming day and keep your eyes open for the blessings and changes along the way for you! You have no idea just what God has to share with you!
I can hear Evangelist Cathy declare, “Cleric Thomas à Kempis coined the phrase, ‘Man proposes, but God disposes.’ It’s great to make plans. Whatever you plan, make sure to always realize that the end result is not always in your hands.
Please embrace this reality. In Christ, I know you can and will!”
Conduct mindful meditation, find a great place to position yourself, pay close attention to your breathing rhythm, and refocus on an engaged dialogue with God when your attention begins to wander.
“Thank you, Lord, thank you, Lord, thank you, Lord, I just want to thank you, Lord. Been so good, been so good, been so good, I just want to thank you, Lord. Thank you, Lord, thank you, Lord, thank you, Lord, I just want to thank you, Lord.” (Ritual Song.)
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice and mercy, be blessed real, real good, attend worship and families matter.
