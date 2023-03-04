I thank Sister Suzy Wright for encouraging me!
Sister Nita Campbell shared with me, concerning effectively handling challenging times in life, “Mike sometimes I go to a quote from Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five in dealing with a situation and say, ‘It’s like a jungle sometimes it makes me wonder how I keep from going under!’”
Let’s face it, there will be rough and tough times that occur in your life. The challenge is how you overcome them.
Your situation might be troubling for you and may seem as if it will never end. But remember you have overcome challenges in the past. Your current situation is simply a building block that will help make you stronger in the future.
Never be ashamed to cry out for help. God has placed people in your life (lifelines, even) you can rely on for help. There is a major support system you can call on to help you stand strong in the midst of the situation you are currently experiencing.
“Bear one another's burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.” (Galatians 6:2.)
When you are going through a difficult time in life, there will be people to share the gospel according to the artist James Taylor, “Winter, spring, summer or fall. All you've got to do is call. And I'll be there, yeah, yeah, yeah. You've got a friend.”
At the end of the day, no matter what you are going through, remember you are still very blessed by God. Always hold your head high!
Sister Tashawnna Summers shared, “When I’m in a pressing situation I cry out to God, read my Bible and endure through long suffering!”
In the song “When upon life's billows you are tempest tossed,” Johnson Oatman shared these lyrics, “When upon life's billows you are tempest tossed, When you are discouraged, thinking all is lost, Count your many blessings, name them one by one, And it will surprise you what the Lord hath done.”
Job shared, “All the days of my appointed time will I wait, till my change come.” (Job 14:14.)
Successfully negotiating rough times in life depends on your perspective. Having the right mindset will always enable you to feel and do better, especially during trying times.
I can hear Evangelist Cathy saying, “Beloved God invites you to embrace this benediction, ‘Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us.’” (Ephesians 3:20.)
Singer Reverend Cleophus Robinson Jr. shared, “Hold on just a little while longer. Fight on just a little while longer. Everything will be alright.”
Sister Campbell, you know that you always make it through because you trust in God!
Beloved, always boldly claim the victory in your life!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice and mercy, be blessed real, real good, attend worship and families matter.
