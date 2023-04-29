Brother Glenn and Sister Rose McLay, it was wonderful sharing with you!
Brother Chuck McCoskey shared with me, “Every saint has a past and every sinner has a future!”
God will direct you toward your mission and it is your choice if you will be faithful in pursuit toward it or not.
Whatever mission God has given you to accomplish in life, a desire to stop pursuing it will arise but do not stop — go after it!
President of LeaderTreks Doug Franklin shares, “A mission is a special assignment from God, your unique purpose in life. It is one of the most exciting concepts in Scripture. To know that God chose you from the billions of other people on this earth to carry out a specific job for Him is an awesome thing. Don’t think that He chose you because He needs you. He chose you because of how He made you, along with the experiences you’ve had and the tools He has given you. Whenever you are faced with what you believe to be a God-given mission you can do two things: accept it or run from it.”
It is so very essential to endure in life. “And let endurance have its perfect result, so that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing.” (James 1:4.)
At the point of beginning a project, it is essential to always consider and research what is involved to ensure the successful completion of it. “For which one of you, when he wants to build a tower, does not first sit down and calculate the cost to see if he has enough to complete it?” (St. Luke 14:28.)
Challenges to completing your God-given mission will arise. Nehemiah was presented with many situations, plots and efforts poised against him and those with him designed to cause them to not complete their mission. Nehemiah had opportunities to stop his work but he “respectfully” refused these “invitations” and continued working.
Friends, in going after your goals in life, never give up! Nehemiah declared “when our enemies heard that it was known unto us, and God had brought their counsel to nought, that we returned all of us to the wall, every one unto his work.” (Nehemiah 4:15.)
Finally, Nehemiah’s work was finished!
Finish your work. Embrace the opportunity God has given to you in life. Focus on completing your mission. Contemplate on how you will feel after achieving your goal. Visualize what you will do next after having succeeded in your current efforts.
I can hear Evangelist Cathy share, “Send word to everything and everyone trying to stop you — even yourself when needed — ‘I am doing a great work, so that I cannot come down: why should the work cease, whilst I leave it, and come down to you?’” (Nehemiah 6:3.)
The wall was rebuilt and Nehemiah commented, “when all our enemies heard thereof, and all the heathen that were about us saw these things, they were much cast down in their own eyes: for they perceived that this work was wrought of our God.” (Nehemiah 6:16.)
Stay focused and keep on working!
Dan Aykroyd, playing Elwood Blues in the film “The Blues Brothers” shared, “We're on a mission from God.”
Peace with justice and mercy, be blessed real good, attend worship and families matter.
