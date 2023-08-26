You know that the way you view yourself each and every day is so very important!
Senior Social Worker for the Louis A. Faillace Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at McGovern Medical School, Meaghan Lightfoot-Warner, shared, “The way we view ourselves can play a big part in the things we do and our interactions with others. Self-image, self-esteem, and self-confidence are all important pieces to helping us see how great we truly can be. When these pieces are misaligned we might feel bad about ourselves or think we are not good enough.”
Each day, it is imperative when you wake up that you embrace the fact you are the best that you have for that day.
You are very important, and in order to be very important in life you must first believe that you are very important in life!
Professional Wrestler Rick Flair has a saying, “In order to be the man, you have to beat the man!”
Yes, every day you are in competition with others but the main person you really have to always be the best for, and ultimately compete with, is yourself.
Every day, look in your mirror and exclaim, “I am more than a conqueror through God who loves me. For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate me from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus my Lord!” (Romans 8:37-39.)
Do you know that you are a champion? Author and inspirational speaker Simon Oliver Sinek shared, “Champions are not the ones who always win races - champions are the ones who get out there and try. And try harder the next time. And even harder the next time. 'Champion' is a state of mind. They are devoted. They compete to best themselves as much if not more than they compete to best others.”
Do you know that God is truly on your side? Concerning how God views you, here’s one way to look at it, “It's a wonder God didn't lose his temper and do away with the whole lot of us. Instead, immense in mercy and with an incredible love, he embraced us. He took our sin-dead lives and made us alive in Christ.” (Ephesians 2:4-5 The Message Version.)
I can hear Evangelist Cathy saying, “Beloved, do you know that God is always cheering for you? Look in your mirror what/who do you see? How you view yourself is essential to embracing the fact that you are very important. You must believe for yourself that you are very important!”
God really loves you. Always see yourself in a wonderful relationship with God knowing that, because of God, you are so very important!
Yes, you can always be better. You can and should desire to learn and do more in life. You, my friend, are really, very important!
Look in your mirror, always reciting, “For as I thinketh in my heart, so am I.” (Proverbs 23:7.)
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice and mercy, be blessed real, real good, attend worship and families matter.
