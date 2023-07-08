I thank Mr. John Wiles for always encouraging me!
Permit me to go to church!
As I was listening to American gospel vocalist Beverly Renae Crawford’s album “Live from Los Angeles,” I heard a selection entitled “He’s done enough.” While listening to this selection, I just had to enter into a praise period and give God some uninterrupted praise and worship!
Crawford shares:
“If the Lord never does anything else for me, he’s done enough. If the Lord never does anything else for me, he’s done enough. He’s blessed me once. And he’s blessed me twice. The Lord keeps on blessing me. Everyday of my life. If the Lord never does anything else for me, he’s done enough!
“The Lord has been good to me. And the Lord has made several ways for me. The Lord has opened up so many doors. Brand new mercies I see over and over again. He’s blessed me once. And he’s blessed me twice. The Lord keeps on blessing me everyday of my life. If the Lord never does anything else for me, he’s done enough. Thank ya!”
As I was reflecting on God being my “all-in-all,” I had to sing, pray, cry out, testify, laugh, just sit still, rock back and forth, and speak in tongues. Yeah, do all of that and much more!
Someone needs to embrace this column today and have a praise period.
Sister Kendra Carson shared, “You are doubting yourself. Meanwhile, people are wondering how you do it all so effortlessly. Give yourself more credit. God is blessing you in so many ways. Give God thanks.”
Understand that while God is not tied into having to bless you God is not a one shot wonder nor a part time lover. It’s God’s nature to love and bless you.
God is in the blessing business!
“It is of the Lord's mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness.” (Lamentations 3:22-23.)
Friend, you might not have everything you want, but please embrace the fact that you are still very blessed!
Sister ShriVonne Beard shared, “I thank God for my mountains and my valleys. God just keeps on blessing me.
David declared, “I will bless the Lord who guides me; even at night my heart instructs me. I know the Lord is always with me. I will not be shaken, for he is right beside me. No wonder my heart is glad, and I rejoice.” (Psalm 16:7-9.)
I can hear Evangelist Cathy sharing “God directs your path and always blesses you extravagantly. Stay focused on the moving of the Lord in your life. God appreciates your being appreciative of God! Beloved, always be filled with thanksgiving and remember 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18."
The gospel according to Earth, Wind & Fire shared, “Keep your head to the sky!”
My friend, always lift up your eyes unto the hills from whence comes your help because your help truly comes from God, the maker of heaven and earth! (Psalm 121:1-2.)
God is not through blessing you, so now give God some praise and worship!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice and mercy, be blessed real, real good, attend worship and families matter.
