Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy with rain this morning...then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.