Happy Juneteenth!
Thanks to Gary and Melanie Stalter for bringing me home from Memorial Gymnasium years ago!
Recently, I was in the home of the Rev. Dr. Robert A. and Sister Tina Lee. Our conversation encouraged me to invite you during your daily mindful meditation time to ponder the great opportunities, positions, advantages, relationships and honors you have been blessed with in life.
Now, reflect on the times when you have messed up and fallen so woefully short in life. Acknowledge there have been times when you knew you truly were not worthy of what or who you were blessed with.
In the midst of recognizing those times when you know you missed the mark, ask yourself two questions. Be very transparent with yourself.
The first question is, “In the midst of missing the mark, how was I still selected for the position or honor?”
The second question is, “What made me so special to receive the position or honor?"
Despite your great attainments, achievements and conquests in life, as the Psalmist asked himself, ask yourself, “If it had not been the Lord who was on my side what would I have done?” (Psalm 124:1.)
Focus on the fact that God blesses you! Be grateful unto God, “Now unto God that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that I ask or think, according to the power that worketh in me!” (Ephesians 3:20.)
I believe God reminds us, “I bless you because I really love you and I am a jealous God. (Exodus 34:14.)
Wendy Roberts shares, “As we grow in life it’s important we understand the different stages of life and how God takes us through them all and cares for us.”
When you tell yourself the truth, declare that in the midst of life, “Your help is in the name of the Lord, who made heaven and earth.” (Psalm 124:8.)
I can hear Evangelist Catherine L. Carson declare, “Beloved daily listen to and read the lyrics of Songstress Yolanda Adams song, ‘In the midst of it all.’ In fact, here’s a lyrical teaser, ‘Not because I've been so faithful. Not because I've always obeyed. No it's not because I trusted Him. To be with me all of the way. But it's because He loves me so dearly. He was there to answer my calls. He was there always to protect me. For He's kept me in the midst of it all.’ Please recognize that God is real! You have been kept and are still being kept by God in the midst of it all! Oh go ahead and just say yeah!”
Yes beloved, you are truly blessed and made worthy of the great opportunities, positions, advantages, relationships, honors and forgiveness you have been given in life. Just always acknowledge you are worthy and special because God is keeping you in the midst of it all!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice and mercy, be blessed real, real good, attend worship and families matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.