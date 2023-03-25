I must thank Mr. Mike Evans for taking time to encourage me!
Kokomo Indiana High School Boys Varsity Basketball Coach John Peckinpaugh has a saying that encourages our team to get focused and stay on the task at hand. He will say to us, “Get Locked In!”
Founder at Heavenly Treasures Ministries in Merrow, England, Pastor Nakawala Amponsah shared:
“What you choose to focus on matters greatly because it can change everything, from how you see yourself to what you do not, forgetting your attitude in the midst of circumstances in your life.
Focus is the most powerful force you and I control, which has the power to determine if we see ourselves as powerless and with limited potential, or if we see ourselves as strong in Christ, with unlimited potential.”
King Solomon, trying to encourage his son Rehoboam (who would eventually reign in his place) to focus on what was right in life, shared, “Let thine eyes look right on, and let thine eyelids look straight before thee. Ponder the path of thy feet, and let all thy ways be established.” (Proverbs 4:25-26.)
Sadly, he didn't follow these words of wisdom from his father.
Let’s face it, in life we all have sometimes erred in judgment for whatever reason. We all have experienced lapses in reason even when we believed with our heart that we were doing the right thing. The challenge is when the Holy Spirit brings to our attention while what we believed to be a right decision was not then we must refocus and lock in on following a new direction. The main point is that we must desire to move ahead and overcome whatever “bad play” occurred.
We might have thought that our thinking was sound. Still, the challenge is for us to lock in, learn from the past and desire to move ahead in life.
New media strategist Adeleke Samuel shared, “Focus is a very important subject that you must work into your life if you will make it in life and destiny. Focus means concentrating and bringing all your attention to one issue. It means channeling your energy in one direction to achieve a specific goal. There is little that anyone without focus can do. No one can maximize himself if he spreads himself out in many directions.”
I can hear Evangelist Catherine L. Carson sing, concerning the power of focus, Songstress Des'ree lyrics, “You gotta be bad, you gotta be bold, you gotta be wiser. You gotta be hard, you gotta be tough, you gotta be stronger. You gotta be cool, you gotta be calm, you gotta stay together. All I know, all I know, love will save the day.”
Beloved, love yourself enough to always desire to lock in and follow the Holy Spirit guiding you to win in life.
A final thought: As a Varsity Assistant Boys Basketball Coach for Kokomo High School let me “lock in” and proclaim as we play against the Ben Davis Giants High School Boys Basketball Team in the Indiana State Final Championship Game tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, “Go Kats!”
I’m just saying!
Peace with Justice and mercy, be blessed real good, attend worship and families matter.
