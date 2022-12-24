You know you are on the guest list for the party of life! So what gift are you bringing to the party?
Here is a suggestion. Do you have something that you are trying to accomplish in life? How about helping someone accomplish something in their life?
American author, salesman and motivational speaker Hilary Hinton Ziglar stated, “True joy comes when you inspire, encourage and guide someone else on a path that benefits him or her.”
Better known as Zig Ziglar, he shared, “You can have everything in life you want, if you will just help other people get what they want.”
Mohandas Gandhi, commenting on the blessing in helping others shared, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”
There’s a true benefit in helping others. The Mental Health Foundation shares, “Kindness is choosing to do something that helps others or yourself, motivated by genuine warm feelings.”
Yes, always handle your business. Do your due diligence for yourself in life. In fact, be sure to pay your rent! But embrace the truth that you have a duty in life to serve as a supporter to your fellow travelers. Help others see God’s grace in action. Help others achieve their needs in life as your needs in life are also being met.
“And above all things have fervent charity among yourselves: for charity shall cover the multitude of sins. Use hospitality one to another without grudging. As every man hath received the gift, even so minister the same one to another, as good stewards of the manifold grace of God. If any man speak, let him speak as the oracles of God; if any man minister, let him do it as of the ability which God giveth: that God in all things may be glorified through Jesus Christ, to whom be praise and dominion for ever and ever. Amen. (1 Peter 4:8-11 The Message Bible.)
Evangelist Cathy might have shared, “Do for others what you need in life. Help them. You will receive help also!”
There is a great blessing in demonstrating positive reciprocity in life. In fact, it’s stated, “Positive reciprocity occurs when an action committed by one individual that has a positive effect on someone else is returned with an action that has an approximately equal positive effect.”
What a world we can live in when we are all striving for the very best for each other. When all of us are participating in the effectiveness and success of each other, truly this must be a beautiful thing in life!
Be part of something major in life. Help promote someone’s success. Be a cheerleader in someone’s victory.
Help someone be successful. American author, writer and philanthropist Joshua Becker shares, “The receiver reaches a far greater potential than they could have on their own. The world has been bettered and has been given a life-giving model to emulate.”
Every day, you have an opportunity to be part of someone’s team, helping them to be victorious by using your gift of encouragement and cheering them on to victory!
I’m just saying!
Merry Christmas!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
