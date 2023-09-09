As I reflect on God’s grace and favor, I’m so proud and honored to have been a columnist for the last 33 years with 32 of those years writing for the Kokomo Tribune newspaper and other mediums!
The gospel according to the recording group Steely Dan comes to my mind. “Reelin' in the years. Stowin' away the time.” I am contemplating my life and examining how experiences and decisions have helped to shape my identity.
I’m in mindful meditation concerning the fact that on Sept. 10, Evangelist Catherine L. (Tobin) Carson and I would have been married for 45 years. On Dec. 19, 2021, at 5:03 p.m., the “God and Son Moving Company” came by and picked Cathy up by death at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo.
A longtime high school friend and mentor, Deacon George Williams in Hammond, shared a quote that, yes, I “borrowed” and turned into a Facebook post of mine:
“Never deprive someone of hope: it might be all they have.
Hope is an optimistic state of mind that is based on an expectation of positive outcomes with respect to events and circumstances in one's life or the world at large”
Beloved we are living in a time when, for a number of reasons, hope might appear to be at a premium. You have watched and listened to the news. There are a whole lot of things going on that will try to rob you of your joy and, yes, hope.
I have some great news for these would-be heavy, anxiety-laden and troubled times.
The Apostle Paul shared, “For in this hope we were saved. Now hope that is seen is not hope. For who hopes for what he sees? But if we hope for what we do not see, we wait for it with patience.” (Romans 8:24-25.)
The writer of Hebrews shared, “Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for he who promised is faithful.” (Hebrews 10:23.)
Isaiah shared, “But those who wait upon God get fresh strength. They spread their wings and soar like eagles. They run and don’t get tired, they walk and don’t lag behind.” (Isaiah 40:31.)
Founder and teacher of desiringgod.org and chancellor of Bethlehem College & Seminary John Piper shares, “Biblical hope is not a mere desire for something good to happen. It is a confident expectation and desire for something good in the future.”
Oh, I believe I hear Evangelist Catherine L. Carson saying, “Michael, you and others reading this column today, please embrace this truth, ‘being confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.’” (Philippians 1:6.)
Beloved, hold fast to your hope, trusting in God despite whatever might appear to be in your life. Should you reach a point in your life where you become overwhelmed by what appears to be wrong, stand tall with great faith declaring to yourself and others, “I’m (still) going to trust in the Lord until I die!”
What a testimony to make to the world!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice and mercy, be blessed real, real good, attend worship and families matter.
