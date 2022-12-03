As you are making your Christmas list and checking it twice, here’s a suggestion.
Some people who do not attend worship say they would go if someone were to ask them to.
Are you searching for that great gift to give this Christmas? Consider giving to someone the gift that keeps on giving! The gift that gave himself even for the world.
“For when we were yet without strength, in due time Christ died for the ungodly. For scarcely for a righteous man will one die: yet peradventure for a good man some would even dare to die. But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:6-8.)
What a wonderful gift inviting someone who does not have a relationship with Jesus the Christ of Christmas to develop one.
“Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world.” (St. Matthew 28:19-20.)
In the art of communication, the most effective means of communication is through word of mouth.
Paul encourages Timothy to “Pass on what you heard from me — the whole congregation saying Amen! — to reliable leaders who are competent to teach others.” (2 Timothy 2:2.)
Consumers trust their friends. Word of mouth marketing is the most valuable source of marketing. “According to a Nielsen study, 92% of consumers believe suggestions from friends and family more than they do advertising.”
Jesus was a great marketer and believed in his own product — himself! “Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father. And whatsoever ye shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If ye shall ask any thing in my name, I will do it.” (St. John 14:12-14.)
Share “the plan of salvation” with someone. Give the major gift of telling someone about Jesus the Christ’s birth, life, death and resurrection. Extend to someone the great gift of inviting people to “the means of grace.” Encourage people to become a part of “the body of Christ.” Strive to show people through your actions the love that was and still is expressed by God through Jesus the Christ!
Yes, we are in the midst of the Christmas season. Sure, Christmas is a time of gifts and gift giving. But in gift giving, let's be dedicated to giving people the opportunity to be in relationship and fellowship with the one Christmas has its true formation in — Jesus the Christ!
Evangelist Cathy might share, “Be a giver and strive to give your very best. Give the gift that keeps on giving. Give the gift of a life in Jesus, not just on Christmas, but on every day!”
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.