Sometimes, the largeness of life might overwhelm you. You might feel positive you can never reach the heights and have the impact of your favorite hero!
What I am about to state, while injecting some humor, concerns tragedy. Please be very clear, I take it very seriously. I grieve concerning what some people have to endure and go through because of whatever wrong has or is being inflicted on them!
Given some of the current events in life, if Comedian Rodney Dangerfield were living he might say, “It’s rough, it’s rough, rough I’ll tell you. I flashed the bat sign in the sky for help and the return sign flashing back replied, ‘Gone fishing!’”
Superheroes stand up to evil, defeat evil and assure that all is well. Superheroes serve others and help strengthen someone’s faith.
Muhammad Ali stated, “Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.”
Superheroes come from interesting places.
Mary, Jesus' mother, was told, “And, behold, thou shalt conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son, and shalt call his name Jesus. He shall be great, and shall be called the Son of the Highest: and the Lord God shall give unto him the throne of his father David: And he shall reign over the house of Jacob for ever; and of his kingdom there shall be no end.” (St. Luke 1:31-33.)
Jesus’ father Joseph, concerning Mary, was told, “She shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name JESUS: for he shall save his people from their sins.” (St. Matthew 1:21.)
Superheroes can come from austere and regal earthly beginnings but not Jesus. Instead, Mary “brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.” (St. Luke 2:7.)
Mariah Carey shared, “A hero lies in you.”
Look in the mirror, no matter where you are from, and look at a superhero!
Jesus is our ultimate hero and, “Greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world.” (I John 4:4.)
Jesus, the son of man and the son of God, will never let you down. He will always exceed all your expectations! (Ephesians 3:20.)
Be a superhero, champion the causes of others, aid in making someone’s life better. Continue paying your “daily rent of service” for your existence in this life!
Oh, I can truly hear Evangelist Cathy declare, “There’s always a moment in the life of a superhero when it seems all is lost and it appears they have been beaten. On Good Friday, it appeared that Jesus was ultimately defeated and destroyed. But on Easter Sunday morning, Jesus rose with all power in his hand victoriously!”
Whenever you are defeated, look in the mirror, take the hand of Jesus proclaiming the words from Maya Angelou, “Still I'll rise!”
Always use your superpower of prayer!
Help “brighten the corner where you live” be a superhero!
By the way, Jesus, the greatest fisherman ever, stated, “Come ye after me, and I will make you to become fishers of men.” (St. Mark 1:17.)
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice and mercy, be blessed, attend worship and families matter.
