My prayers go out to anyone reading this column suffering and having to bear the effects of some misfortune in life.
Want to get God’s attention? Strive to be caring, compassionate and empathic to others and yourself!
Adult Probation Officer Steve McKamey shares, “There’s too much darkness out there. Somebody has to be encouraging and let the light in to shine on others!”
Life is not always a skip in the park. Sometimes, it’s a hard knock life! Right now, you might want to say “Amen!”
Poet laureate Langston Hughes, in “Mother to Son,” says when life becomes difficult we should still be encouraged and inspired to persevere, keep going and prevail:
“Well, son, I’ll tell you: Life for me ain’t been no crystal stair. It’s had tacks in it, And splinters, And boards torn up, And places with no carpet on the floo r— Bare. But all the time. I’se been a-climbin’ on, And reachin’ landin’s, And turnin’ corners. And sometimes goin’ in the dark. Where there ain’t been no light. So boy, don’t you turn back. Don’t you set down on the steps. ’Cause you finds it’s kinder hard. Don’t you fall now — For I’se still goin’, honey, I’se still climbin.’ And life for me ain’t been no crystal stair.”
Compassion is defined as "a sympathetic pity and concern for the sufferings or misfortunes of others."
Jesus declares, “Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.” (St. Matthew 22:36-40.)
In demonstrating true agape love, a person displays mercy for their fellow person where they will strive to genuinely and authentically help that person in some way become an overcomer in life. Helping someone not for what the helper can receive from them, but for what the receiver will gain for themselves.
According to Compassion in Jesus’ name, a child-advocacy ministry, “Mercy is the compassionate treatment of those in distress. Mercy is the fruit of compassion. It’s the gift given to the suffering by those living out their compassion.”
Jesus promises a blessing in showing mercy, “Blessed are the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy.” (St. Matthew 5:7.)
See there, you will receive a blessing when blessing others!
The time will come when you will experience suffering and, yes, have to bear the effects of some misfortune.
Be available to act on the behalf of another by helping alleviate their suffering. Also, please show yourself some love. Be self-compassionate!
I can hear Evangelist Cathy share some good news for troubled times, “Encourage others, administer compassion when the ‘ointment of cheer’ is needed.”
Share the gospel according to the Broadway musical Annie, “The sun'll come out tomorrow. Bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow there'll be sun! Just thinkin' about tomorrow clears away the cobwebs, and the sorrow 'til there's none! So ya gotta hang on 'til tomorrow. Come what may tomorrow! Tomorrow! I love ya tomorrow! You're always a day a way!”
Jesus shares, “I am the light of the world.” (St. John 8:12.) He also reminds us, “In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.” (St. John 16:33.)
