I thank Joy and Bobby Roberts for encouraging me!
The Family Service Association Prevent Child Abuse Howard County 2023 Annual Conference was excellent!
It’s surprising and therapeutic what a smile and positive attitude will bring about.
Freelance writer and author, Adrienne Santos-Longhurst, shares, “Challenging situations and obstacles are a part of life. When you’re faced with one, focus on the good things no matter how small or seemingly insignificant they seem. If you look for it, you can always find the proverbial silver lining in every cloud — even if it’s not immediately obvious.”
Always strive to speak positively and expect to do well!
The Apostle Paul exclaimed to King Agrippa, “I think myself happy.” (Acts 26:2.)
In October of 1952, Norman Vincent Peale published “The Power of Positive Thinking.” He wrote, “The roots of success lie in the mind and teach you how to believe in yourself, break the habit of worrying, and take control of your life by taking control of your thoughts and changing your attitude.”
Evangelist Cathy would encourage us with a quote from Peale, sharing, “Believe in yourself! Have faith in your abilities! Without a humble but reasonable confidence in your own powers you cannot be successful or happy.”
Whatever your positive aspirations are, believe you will be successful in them. King Solomon shares, “Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.” (Proverbs 18:21.) He also shared “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he.” (Proverbs 23:7.)
Beloved, always have high expectations for yourself!
A positive attitude will fuel your desires and strengthen you. It’s always good to visualize your success.
Strive to always speak in the positive! Pastor Chuck Swindoll shared, “I am convinced that life is 10% what happens to me and 90% how I react to it.”
Always look in the mirror quoting the hymn Amazing Grace, “The Lord has promised good to me. His word my hope secures. He will my shield and portion be as long as life endures.” Claim your victory-speak positively!
Crossing the finish line demands beginning the race believing you will finish! Be determined to run your race in life. True “the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong… but time and chance happeneth to them all.” (Ecclesiastes 9:11.) Still, always compete!
Proclaim you will be effective and successful in your life endeavors. Believe that whatever or whoever is standing in the way of your progress will not be the reason you are disqualified for your blessing.
Spend your time speaking positively concerning your life and pursuits in life. Dedicate yourself to meditate on why you are worthy for whatever you are going after. Be your greatest cheerleader!
Call “those things which are not, as though they were.” (Romans 4:17.)
“Be ye steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord.” (1 Corinthians 15:58.)
Look in your mirror, thank God for the new day and embrace a positive attitude.
Always strive to think of yourself happily.
As shared by the comedy group Monty Python, “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.”
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice and mercy, be blessed real good, attend worship and families matter.
