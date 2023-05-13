Ken Agee asked me, “How can you help assure someone that they have worth in life? I know in your column last week you shared that a person can reach the heights and have the impact of their favorite superhero. But what about someone that feels, because of whatever reason, they just do not matter or rate in life?”
Associate Professor of Piano and Head of Practical Studies at the University of Cape Town, Francous Du Toit, in “God believes in you” shares “Faith is not something we do to get God to do something back to us; faith is what happens to us when we realize what God has already done for us!”
In order to feel worthy within yourself it is important to begin believing that you have the power within yourself to be strong enough and worthy enough to manifest change. This might require desiring to seek a paradigm shift in your life.
Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines a paradigm shift as "an important change that happens when the usual way of thinking about or doing something is replaced by a new and different way."
Decide to change your life and go the distance in your change.
Tchiki Davis, founder of the Berkley Well-Being Institute, shares, “Self-doubt can be defined as a state of uncertainty about the truth of anything.”
In order for someone to embrace their value and meaning in life, they might want to believe that there is someone greater than who they are believing in and cheering for them!
Dr. Robert Harold Schuller wrote the book “Believe in the God Who Believes in You.” Schuller shares, “Never underestimate your problem or your ability to deal with it. The impossible problem is solved when we see that the problem is only a tough decision waiting to be made.”
Look in your mirror and declare, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13.)
Strive to believe that you are someone very special! God declares, “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.” (Jeremiah 29:11.)
From the Broadway musical “The Wiz” I can truly hear Evangelist Cathy singing the song “Home” that Lena Horne, as Glenda the Good Witch of the South, sang to Diana Ross as Dorothy.
“Right from the start. You got to believe, believe in the magic. Right there in your heart. Go ahead believe all these things. Not because I told you to, no. Believe in yourself, yes. Believe in yourself. Believe in yourself, as I believe in you!”
Now beloved, look in your mirror and let God speak to you through the light within you, through the Holy Spirit and declare that God is telling you, “Believe in yourself, as I believe in you because I have made you so very great!”
Stand on the truth that God really loves you because are special! Be very certain that God desires for you to be an overcomer in life because God has already made you “more than a conqueror through him that loves you!” (Romans 8:37.)
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice and mercy, be blessed, attend worship, families matter and Happy Mother’s Day!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.