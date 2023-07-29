Thanks to Mr. John Lee Patton for your encouragement!
Ken Agee and I were discussing the need for an individual, business, team, church, meeting, whatever or whoever to always strive to be and do better. Always conduct “preventative maintenance work” on what you are responsible for.
Complacency is feeling so satisfied with your own abilities or situation you’re sure you don’t need to check on your situation. When you believe all is well, still regularly examine your life and check to see that everything is ok.
Beware of feeling so satisfied with your ability or situation that there’s not any need to try harder, learn more nor strive to surpass where you are at in life. When one believes they have “arrived in life,” they are “at ease in their zion.”
In the eighth century B.C., the prophet Amos shared these words of concern and caution, “Woe to them that are at ease in Zion.” (Amos 6:1.)
Avoid becoming complacent with anything or anyone in your life. Everyday during your prayer and praise time, make an assessment concerning your life and determine if you are traveling on the right road.
Do not live in fear, concerning your life. (Isaiah 41.10.) Still, embrace the reality that Dr. Carl C. Lyles Sr., who I pastored in 1990, would always share, “Pastor Mike, the room for improvement is always the largest room around!”
Something in your life can be improved on. A relationship of yours can be strengthened. Explore the possibility that something new and wonderful can take place in your life. Believe there is an exciting blessing awaiting you!
Always strive to be on your game. Take nothing nor anyone for granted in your life. Be veracious in your learning about life.
Agee shared, concerning self-assessment, “It is not always about being bigger, but it should always be about being better.”
As you schedule routine health checks concerning your physical self, always schedule time to do preventative maintenance in your entire life.
King Solomon declared, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.” (Proverbs 3:5-6.)
I hear Evangelist Cathy declaring, “Never become complacent in your life by believing too much of ‘your own press’ concerning how ‘great’ you are. Yes, you are great. But always acknowledge you are great because God made you great and blesses you. Never err by placing all your trust merely in yourself.”
The Psalmist, concerning not placing your total trust in where or who you are, shares, “Some trust in chariots, and some in horses: but we will remember the name of the Lord our God.” (Psalm 20:7.)
Brother Duran Hizer shared with me, “Always be teachable, because in this life that we live it is truly about learning something new every day!”
Writer Jim Collins utilized the term hubris as being overconfident because of forgetting the true foundation of one’s success, or one taking their success for granted.
Praise God from whom all blessings flow!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice and mercy, be blessed real, real good, attend worship and families matter.
