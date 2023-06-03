I strive to be a champion for others (and myself). I encourage others (and myself) to embrace, reflect on and celebrate the potential of being great in life! “It’s a poor drummer that does beat their own drum!" is the saying.
OK, let’s deal with the “elephant in the room.” None of us are perfect! We all have faults, defects and areas where we need to grow in. (Should someone who is perfect be reading this column, please contact me immediately at my e-mail address!)
We all have “growing edges” in life, so let’s not “crucify ourselves.” There are many great and wonderful areas in life that we can (and must) peruse and claim! We are “pregnant” with a great number of major possibilities in life that we can and must explore.
French philosopher René Descartes shared, "I think, therefore I am." Right now look in your mirror and exclaim, “I know I am somebody and, it doth not yet appear what I shall be: but I know that, when Christ shall appear, I shall be like Christ; for I shall see Christ as Christ is.” (1 John 3:2)
Solomon shares, “As you believe who you are in your heart so are you.” (Proverbs 23:7)
James Allen published in 1902, “As a man thinketh” and created an entire personal development industry. Thinking positive and being the very best you can is what you should dedicate your life’s effort toward. You literally are who and what you think you are!
On any given day, declare the gospel according to the group Chicago, you are “Feeling stronger every day!”
You are somebody, relevant, deserving and truly worthy of promotion in life! Remember Jesus came so you may live your to the fullest. Live a more abundant life!
History reports the Apostle Paul finding himself on trial standing in front of King Agrippa whose “great grandfather tried to kill Jesus as a baby, whose grandfather had John the Baptist beheaded, whose father had martyred the first apostle James.” King Agrippa tells Paul, “You are permitted to speak for yourself.” (Acts 26:1) Paul declares in the midst of the perilous situation that he found himself in, 'I think myself happy, King Agrippa.'” (Acts 26:2)
In the midst of trying times and difficult situations, do not turn in on yourself.
Instead, love on yourself and in the Lord declare, “I will turn these lemons in my life into sweet lemonade!” Find the resolve within yourself to achieve and succeed!
Always make and take quality time to meditate on and seriously peruse the major opportunities in life that are awaiting you and believe yourself worthy of them.
(Oh, I’m seriously feeling a “preaching moment coming on.” So I must revisit the column that’s currently in progress!)
I can hear Evangelist Cathy declare, “Michael, I’m so very proud of our granddaughter Ja’Mauryionne Catherine Janaye Carson (Judy), daughter of our daughter Kendra Monique Carson graduating from Kokomo High School on June 2, 2023!”
Me too!
Always conduct and maintain positive self-care. Go ahead and love on yourself. Think yourself happy. Remember you are a work in progress!
To God be the glory!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice and mercy, be blessed real, real good, attend worship and families matter.
