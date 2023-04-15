Ken Agee told me that a person went to their optometrist believing there was a problem with their prescription because they thought it needed to be increased. The truth of the matter was, yes, this person’s prescription needed to be changed. However, it was not because it needed to be increased, but it needed to be decreased. Their vision improved!
How often have you looked at the same thing in life believing that one change was needed but another change was needed instead?
Isn’t it interesting that sometimes the same situation we have been looking at in life changes once we change our perspective?
“And he cometh to Bethsaida; and they bring a blind man unto him, and besought him to touch him. And he took the blind man by the hand, and led him out of the town; and when he had spit on his eyes, and put his hands upon him, he asked him if he saw ought. And he looked up, and said, I see men as trees, walking. After that he put his hands again upon his eyes, and made him look up: and he was restored, and saw every man clearly.” (St. Mark 8:22-25.)
Life is about how we look at and study our situations.
There is a statement that asks of us a very important question pertaining to one’s perception. "Is the glass half empty or half full?”
It’s a rhetorical question used to indicate whether a person is pessimistic or optimistic.
Phil Lawrence shared that situations in life can be hieroglyphic in nature. In “Egyptian hieroglyphs the same sign can, according to context, be interpreted in diverse ways.”
It is so very important that we strive to view situations in our life with complete clarity. This is accomplished by seeking the guidance (prescription) of the Holy Spirit!
I can hear Evangelist Cathy saying, “Beloved, always look at your situation with the prescription of the Holy Spirit. You will see it very clearly with great discernment! When questioning what is going on in your life, put on the ‘eyeglasses of the Holy Spirit’ and view the situation as it should be seen!”
Director of Content and Faith Formation for Minno Kids Jess Wolstenholm shares, “In the world of optometry 20/20 vision refers to a person’s visual acuity. More specifically, 20/20 vision measures how clearly a person can see objects 20 feet away. There are limits to what we can see clearly with the naked eye.
Yet, isn’t it amazing to know that there are no limits on the vision and clarity that God brings into our lives? His omnipotence means that there are no limits or constraints to His vision, and His truth stands the test of time.”
This is why we always need to carry our “Holy Ghost Eyeglasses” with us all the time.
Keith Miller from Stand Firm World Ministries said, “Such vision gives us understanding of our situations and faith for the seemingly impossible!”
I’m just saying!
Peace with Justice and mercy, be blessed real good, attend worship and families matter.
