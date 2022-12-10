I thank Sister ShriVonne Beard for inviting me to the Journey to Bethlehem live Nativity at First EPC. It was wonderful! “Uncle” Al Fager and I went through the tour with many others!
Let’s get ready to aggressively embrace 2023!
Be willing to take the adventure of perusing something new and exciting in your life for the new year to come. Following Jesus is about adventure. There’s something very wonderful awaiting you, but you will have to be bold enough to pursue it.
Always believe that God desires new and exciting situations in your life. Jesus shares, "Seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness and all of these things shall be added unto you." (St. Matthew 6:33.)
Here’s a story concerning exercising one’s faith and being blessed. “Now when he (Jesus) had left speaking, he said unto Simon, Launch out into the deep, and let down your nets for a draught. And Simon answering said unto him, Master, we have toiled all the night, and have taken nothing: nevertheless at thy word I will let down the net. And when they had this done, they enclosed a great multitude of fishes: and their net brake. And they beckoned unto their partners, which were in the other ship, that they should come and help them. And they came, and filled both the ships, so that they began to sink.” (St. Luke 5:4-7.)
God loves you and wants the very best for you! Always love and want the very best for yourself and others. Accomplish this by seeking the blessings of God. “Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you: For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.” (St. Matthew 7:7-8.)
Beloved, faith takes work! While pursuing your aspirations, you can become weary to the degree that you might even consider giving up. The disciples grew weary from not catching any fish. They had become discouraged and were contemplating throwing in the towel for the night.
God wants you to go after your blessings in life. Launch out into the deep: become more, learn more, and do more in your life. When God tells you to do something, just do it! Jesus said to Peter and the others: “Launch out into the deep and let down your nets for a draught." Even when it seems foolish to follow the commands of Jesus, follow him! Peter replies in the midst of his doubts and concerns, “Nevertheless, at thy word, I will let down the net.”
When faced with something new, a failure or missed opportunity in the past might attempt to haunt you. Vice President of Operations for Silver Birch Living, Amy Eubank, shares, “None of us come from an unblemished past.”
Evangelist Cathy might have shared, “There’s a saying, ‘nothing ventured, nothing gained.’ Shake the past off, actively pursue the future and go for it!”
My friend, trust God, go after whatever you believe can be yours and pursue it. You just might attain it!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
