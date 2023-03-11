I have had the great and distinct honor of knowing the Vice President for Student life and the Dean of Students for Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana, Bonita Washington-Lacey since we were students at Earlham College. Bonita was a year ahead of Evangelist Cathy and me in college.
Recently, we spent an entire evening sharing with each other the theme of “Grace.”
According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, Grace is “the spontaneous, unmerited gift of the divine favour in the salvation of sinners, and the divine influence operating in individuals for our regeneration and sanctification.”
As Bonita was telling me about how her life is going, with its many blessings and challenges, and I was telling her about the same in my life, I told Bonita, “Girl, you need to look in the mirror and right now say to yourself, ‘This is what grace looks like!’”
In fact I went to my mirror and told Bonita, “Right now I am looking in my mirror with tears of joy coming down my face proclaiming, “‘This is what grace looks like!’”
“He Looked Beyond My Faults” by The Rambos begins, “Amazing grace shall always be my song of praise. For it was grace that brought my Liberty. I'll never know just why he came to love me so he looked beyond my faults and saw all my needs.”
A revision of the hymn Amazing Grace presents the lyrics, “My chains are gone, I've been set free. My God, my Savior, has ransomed me. And like a flood, God’s mercy reigns. Unending love, Amazing Grace!”
Both the original and revised hymn begin, “Amazing grace, how sweet the sound. That saved a wretch like me. I once was lost, but now I'm found. Was blind but now I see.”
“Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.” (Galatians 6:7.)
"For all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God." (Romans 3:23.)
Oh, I can, Bonita I am sure you can, and maybe some others reading this column can also hear Evangelist Cathy singing “He Looked Beyond my Faults,” “And I shall forever lift my eyes to Calvary. To view the cross where Jesus died for me. How marvelous, how marvelous God’s grace that caught my falling soul. God looked beyond every one of my faults and saw my needs!”
Beloved, look in your mirror right now, taking into consideration all the hills,valleys, joys and pain God has brought you through and exuberantly proclaim, thanking God, “yes, this is what grace looks like!”
Oh, if I were preaching right now I would encourage you to, “say yeah!”
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice and mercy, be blessed real, real good, attend worship and families matter.
