I thank shoe repairman Mr. John Patton for researching my family history and providing me with some major historical information!
Imagine you are watching a dark blue star-lit sky with the camera panning down to where you are at in life and Rod Serling’s voice speaks: “Portrait of a person in a strange place in life. Things are not as they should be. Offered for your consideration you just might be traveling through your ‘Twilight Zone.’”
Sometimes, you will enter a situation that appears to have no rhyme or reason. You will try to make sense out of the situation you are in but you cannot. You will ask yourself, “How did I get into this situation and how should I exit this situation?”
Whenever you are not what is going on in your life, please immediately begin to praise God! Praise God for your life. No matter what your situation in life is, be it wonderful or in need of services, anytime is a great time to praise the Lord!
Beloved, just begin praising God in advance for the answer that God is going to provide for you.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:6-7.)
As the camera begins panning upward into a dark blue star-lit sky there is a final commentary for today’s entry, again in Mr. Serling’s voice as he recites the hymn “God Will Take Care of You,” “Be not dismayed whate’er betide, God will take care of you.”
Despite what the situation looks like, please just hold on because your help is coming! Just enter “The Praise Zone!”
Praising God displays to God your desire to trust God despite what is going on in your life.
I can hear Evangelist Catherine L. Carson proclaim, “God will honor and inhabit your praise!” (Psalm 22:3.)
A final thought: Taking up residence in “The Praise Zone” is very intentional. For praise to work in your life it takes a sincere belief on your part that God really wants to bless you.
Lyrics from the hymn “Amazing Grace” state, “The Lord has promised good to me. His word my hope secures; He will my shield and portion be, As long as life endures.”
The Psalmist invites us to: "Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands. Serve the Lord with gladness: come before His presence with singing. Know ye that the Lord He is God: it is He that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are His people, and the sheep of His pasture. Enter into His gates with thanksgiving, and into His courts with praise: be thankful unto Him, and bless His name. For the Lord is good; His mercy is everlasting; and His truth endureth to all generations." (Psalm 100:1-5.)
If you are not sure what is going on right now in your life, respond to your situation by praising God. Just believe that God will take care of you.
I’m just saying!
Peace with Justice and mercy, be blessed real good, attend worship and families really do matter.
