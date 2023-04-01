Thank you Rev. Stacey Humphries for blessing me!
Please celebrate our Kokomo High School Boys Varsity Basketball Team and, yes, give much praise to the Indianapolis Ben Davis Boys Varsity Basketball Team!
Kokomo High School Principal Angela Blessing, thank you! You did something for me last Saturday night that, in 1997, the Indiana Hall of Famer Jim Callane also did for me!
God has blessed me in so many major ways in life! Because of these blessings, I believe I have been able to do some very wonderful things for so many wonderful people!
However, there have also been times in my life when I was guilty of some miscues, mess ups, failures, mistakes and momentary lapses of reason.
Stanza one of the hymn “An Evening Prayer” goes, “If I have wounded any soul today, if I have caused one foot to go astray, if I have walked in my own willful way, dear Lord, forgive!”
Up to this point in life I believe I have effectively atoned (or tried to) for my errors and have been forgiven by God’s most wonderful grace. I hold no regrets toward myself. I apologize to anyone I might have hurt in some way by thought, word or deed.
Professionally, I strive to help others spiritually reconcile with their past and encourage them to embrace the fact that God desires they walk in the newness of a forgiven life.
How can one free oneself from the shackles of guilt, pain and, yes, shame?
A suggestion: Lewis Edgar Jones in 1899 wrote, “Would you be free from your burden of sin. There's power in the blood, power in the blood. Would you o'er evil a victory win. There's wonderful power in the blood. There is power power wonder working power in the blood of the lamb. There is power power wonder working power in the precious blood of lamb.”
Dr. Anna O’Donovan, medical and lifestyle author for Allergy Standards wrote, “Spring Cleaning symbolizes a new beginning, a chance to clear away not only physical clutter but also engage in a cleansing of the mind, heart, and soul of any regrets and mistakes.”
Confession is good for the soul.
“Therefore, confess your sins to one another and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person has great power as it is working.” (James 5:16.)
“But when you pray, go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will reward you.” (St. Matthew 6:6.)
Seek the forgiveness of others, actively practice the forgiveness of yourself, and always strive to forgive others.
Let’s continue asking God to “Forgive us our debts as we also have forgiven our debtors.” (St. Matthew 6:12.)
I definitely can hear Evangelist Catherine L. Carson saying, “Please forgive yourself and strive to actively forgive someone that has wronged you!”
P.S. Go Kats. The next time you see Kokomo High School Boys Varsity Basketball Coach John Peckinpaugh, please call him the “Tactician of Coaches!”
I’m just saying!
Peace with Justice and mercy, be blessed real good, attend worship and families matter.
