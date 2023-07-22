First, let me express my appreciation to the Indiana Black Expo Kokomo Chapter’s Annual Corporate Luncheon on July 20. It was excellent!
I want to share some points to build your foundation in life as you are pursuing your desires, goals, dreams and objectives.
Point number one: Believe this not in arrogance but in a very confident manner — wherever you sit can eventually become the head of the table.
Point number two: Everyone is not going to like you nor even try to understand you, but love them anyhow.
Point number three: If you are not permitted to sit at a certain table in life, build your own table and invite others to sit with you!
Permit me to present two very positive thoughts that are closely related.
“Now to him who is able to do far more abundantly than all that we ask or think, according to the power at work within us.” (Ephesians 3:20.)
American pastor and author Mark Batterson shares, “You need a vision that is bigger than the temptations you face. You need a yes that is bigger and better than your no. The most effective way to overcome if only regrets is going after what if dreams that simply overwhelm them.”
It’s so important for you to pursue positive and challenging goals.
Always have something positive you are pursuing in life that will increase your effectiveness.
Study the past so you can glean from rich experience and wisdom. But never be chained to the past. Always press on toward what reality can become for you and others.
Ask yourself questions that always spark a future possibility of a dream coming true. These questions come in the form of “What If?” Questions beginning with “what if?” will encourage you to dream bigger for yourself and others.
The IBE Coroprate Luncheon Keynote Speaker, a visionary leader with a passion for service, Anthony “Tony” R. Mason shared, “Relationships become important!”
We really need each other to effectively transact the business of living.
Now, some people will take it upon themselves to inform you that “You will never be this or that in life.” Always say to yourself, “But what if I do succeed!”
Always strive to be next to the best cheerleader for yourself in life. Continue saying to yourself in the positive “What if?”
God is your very best cheerleader and promoter!
God always challenges you to ask, “What If, God?”
Yes, I can truly hear Evangelist Cathy recite St. Matthew 4:19-20, “Walking along the beach of Lake Galilee, Jesus saw two brothers: Simon (later called Peter) and Andrew. They were fishing, throwing their nets into the lake. It was their regular work. Jesus said to them, “Come with me. I’ll make a new kind of fisherman out of you. I’ll show you how to catch men and women instead of perch and bass. They didn’t ask questions, but simply dropped their nets and followed.”
Embrace the gospel according to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, keep on “Runnin’ Down a Dream” and faithfully pursue your passion!
What if?
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice and mercy, be blessed real, real good, attend worship and families matter.
