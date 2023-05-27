To multi-award-winning journalist and media communications professional Maynard Eaton, God rest your soul! Much love and support to Sister Robin Williams Eaton and Family!
I thank Sister Anita Upchurch for really blessing me!
“Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy.” (Jude 24.)
Monday is Memorial Day — a federal holiday meant for honoring and, yes, mourning the U.S. military members who died while serving in the armed forces.
An article on Calmerry.com, written by Iryna Horkovska, states, “Self-sacrifice is an unselfish giving over of oneself or one's own interest for others.”
Jesus Christ proclaimed, “This is my command: Love one another the way I loved you. This is the very best way to love. Put your life on the line for your friends.” (St. John 15:12-13 The Message version.)
Putting one’s life on the line can be evidenced in many different ways.
An article by Paul Moser that appeared on Fifteen Eighty Four, a blog from Cambridge University, states, “Self-sacrifice is something God did and continues to do through Jesus Christ. It is divine self-giving for the benefit of humans.”
The article continues, “It stems from an experience of God’s redemptive action towards humans and from their cooperative reliance on that experience for responding in kind.”
Putting your life on the line just might be standing up for someone who needs your support.
Putting your life on the line might be giving your assistance to someone that another would say, “I would not waste my time on that person!”
Putting your life on the line just might be declaring that you see the intrinsic value in someone that others do not.
“This is the very best way to love. Put your life on the line for your friends.” (St. John 15:13.)
The hymn “Alas! Did My Savior Bleed” shares, “Alas! and did my Savior bleed. And did my Sovereign die? Would He devote that sacred head. For someone such as I?”
Oh I could just take off from here and begin preaching right now!
“When Johnny Comes Marching Home,” an 1863 marching song by the Union Army bandmaster Patrick S. Gilmore and Phil Rosenthal, shares, “When Johnny [and Janie] comes marching home again, Hurrah, hurrah! We'll give him [and her] a hearty welcome then, Hurrah, hurrah! The men will cheer, the boys will shout. The ladies, they will all turn out. And we'll all feel great when Johnny [and Janie] comes marching home.”
Sadly, in some cases, “Johnny” and “Janie” did not come marching home.
Oh, I can truly hear Evangelist Cathy declare, “Beloved, over this weekend please take time to remember and thank God for those who fought for your freedom (in whatever way). Remember that some paid the ultimate price! Remember and thank people who were willing to give of themselves in whatever way to help better your life.”
Ken Agee shared, “In Christ there is a reciprocity required. As I have fought for you now fight for others.”
I thank God for those who have championed my causes in life and put their life on the line for me in whatever way!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice and mercy, be blessed, attend worship and families matter.
