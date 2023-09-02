I thank Pastor Martel Winburn Sr. for inviting Sister ShriVonne Beard and me to engage in conversation with him on his television show, "Beyond The Church Walls," on WCTV Channel 21 in Richmond, Indiana.
We dialogued about providing effective ministry during these sensitive, challenging and rich days and times. I was also given the awesome opportunity to preach on his broadcast! Thank You Pastor Winburn!
Patience, described by the Cambridge Dictionary, is, “the ability to wait, or to continue doing something despite difficulties, or to suffer without complaining or becoming annoyed.”
Oh, I really need to read what this columnist is writing about for you to read today!
Pastor for Impact Life Church in Kokomo and Former Senior Chaplain for the Indianapolis Indiana Police Department, Dr. David L. Coatie, shared, “You say you want patience? Please first embrace Isaiah 40 and then look for the stop sign and traffic jam up ahead in your life to teach you about patience!”
Sister Danielle Hizer shared, “Patience, those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength. Just wait!”
Oh, I can really hear Evangelist Catherine L. Carson saying, “Whenever you are at your breaking point and you believe that you are on your last nerve, just sing this stanza to yourself, ‘Be not dismayed what ere betide God will take care of you.’ And just watch God give you some more patience!”
Concerning not being patient and acting out of frustration, Sister Wendy Sebree shared, “Be very careful what you create because if you create it, you will also have to accept the consequences of what you created!”
Oh, I feel a “major preaching moment coming on me right now!” So let’s visit Jesus the Christ and witness how he handled a very challenging and excruciating time in his life as he experienced “a hard day’s night on Thursday and a very long Friday.” Enduring it with great patience even when Jesus could have “wreaked havoc” summoning “more than twelve legions of angels!” (St. Matthew 26:53.)
In the Garden of Gethsemane, concerning his disciples Jesus “pulled away from them about a stone’s throw, knelt down, and prayed to God, ‘Father, remove this cup from me. But please, not what I want. What do you want?’ At once an angel from heaven was at his side, strengthening him. He prayed on all the harder. Sweat, wrung from him like drops of blood, poured off his face.” (St. Luke 22:41-44 The Message.)
On Friday, concerning the masses' treatment of Jesus at “the place called Skull Hill, they crucified him, along with the criminals, one on his right, the other on his left. Jesus prayed, ‘Father, forgive them; they don’t know what they’re doing.’” (St. Luke 23:33-35 The Message.)
Oh, let’s shout together!
“But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” (Isaiah 40:31.)
I’m just saying!
“Beyond The Church Walls" on WCTV Channel 21 in Richmond, Indiana, will air on September 16-23, 2023. Again, thank you Pastor Winburn!
Peace with justice and mercy, be blessed real, real good, attend worship and families matter.
