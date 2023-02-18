From time to time, I love to use this situation to share my thoughts on spiritual wellbeing.
Vocal group The Pointer Sisters in the movie “Car Wash,'' posing as Richard Pryor’s (Daddy Rich) choir, share his theme song, “You got to believe in somethin', why not believe in me?”
It’s wonderful when we can depend on one another. We should depend on one another. But there are situations when our trust must be in a power much higher than humankind.
Juxtaposed to Pryor’s invitation, the Psalmist shares, “Some trust in chariots, and some in horses: but we will remember the name of the Lord our God.” (Psalm 20:7.)
J. David Hoke, pastor of New Horizons Community Church in Vorhees, New Jersey, teaches, “The Age of Enlightenment brought us to a place where we greatly esteem reason and intellect. Logic is important to us. Unfortunately, rationalism can at times give away to skepticism. It becomes hard for some to put faith in anything or anyone.”
Consider this situation when truth did not reside at a logical address but instead an illogical location:
“Thomas, one of the twelve, called Didymus, was not with them when Jesus came. The other disciples therefore said unto him, We have seen the Lord. But he said unto them, Except I shall see in his hands the print of the nails, and put my finger into the print of the nails, and thrust my hand into his side, I will not believe.
And after eight days again his disciples were within, and Thomas with them: then came Jesus, the doors being shut, and stood in the midst, and said, Peace be unto you.
Then saith he to Thomas, Reach hither thy finger, and behold my hands; and reach hither thy hand, and thrust it into my side: and be not faithless, but believing.
And Thomas answered and said unto him, My Lord and my God. Jesus saith unto him, Thomas, because thou hast seen me, thou hast believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.” (St. John 20:24-29.)
The Apostle Paul shares, “While we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal.” (2 Corinthians 4:18.)
Sometimes only by faith are our eyes opened so that we will truly see the obvious.
Faith is never meant to be a one time experience.
"We walk by faith and not by sight." (2 Corinthians 5:7.)
Brother Pryor while your offer is so tempting I will keep my money on God.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice and mercy, be blessed real, real good, attend worship and families matter.
