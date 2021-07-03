When Jesus sat down with his disciples for the Last Supper, he began the tradition of communion.
"For I received from the Lord what I also passed on to you: The Lord Jesus, on the night he was betrayed, took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and said, 'This is my body, which is for you; do this in remembrance of me.' In the same way, after supper he took the cup, saying, 'This cup is the new covenant in my blood; do this, whenever you drink it, in remembrance of me.' For whenever you eat this bread and drink this cup, you proclaim the Lord’s death until he comes." (1 Corinthians 11:23-26)
The sacrament of Holy Communion represents an outward sign of the presence — the grace of God.
The sacrament of Holy Communion is a time of great thanks and reverence for the sacrifice of God through the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ for us. The Holy Communion is a representation of the Lord's Supper, also called the Eucharist. It is a rite we perform that embodies God’s love for us.
“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” (John 15:13)
Holy Communion is the act of eating from the bread and drinking from the cup, symbolizing Jesus Christ's body and blood; the body broken for us and His blood shed for us. Those present at the service of Holy Communion are invited to take the bread and eat and to take the cup and drink, both in remembrance of Jesus Christ. Jesus made an offering of himself to God for the remission of our sins, along with our receiving other benefits of his sacrifice.
“Do this in remembrance of me." (Luke 22:19)
The service of Holy Communion lifts up, celebrates and reminds us of Jesus Christ's death and resurrection.
Whenever the opportunity to celebrate the Holy Communion is extended, we should be grateful and honored.
"For while we were still weak, at the right time Christ died for the ungodly. For one will scarcely die for a righteous person — though perhaps for a good person one would dare even to die — but God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us." (Romans 5:6-8)
As we participate in the Holy Communion, reflect on and embrace the freedom you have in God through Jesus Christ's sacrifice.
"But when Christ had offered for all time a single sacrifice for sins, he sat down at the right hand of God, waiting from that time until his enemies should be made a footstool for his feet. For by a single offering he has perfected for all time those who are being sanctified." (Hebrews 10:12-14)
When we're offered communion, we are given the opportunity to respond to the invitation posed in "The Book of Common Prayer," a prayer often used in Holy Communion across denominations.
“You that do truly and earnestly repent of your sins, and are in love and charity with your neighbor, following the commandments of God, and walking from henceforth in God’s holy ways, draw near with faith and take this holy sacrament to your comfort; and make your humble confession to Almighty God, meekly kneeling.”
In celebrating the Fourth of July, let's remember that freedom is never free because someone paid the price for freedom.
“There is a fountain filled with blood … ”
In celebrating the Fourth of July, let's remember that freedom is never free because someone paid the price for freedom.
