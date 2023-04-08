The answer to the question Abel asks God in Genesis 4:9 is still “yes,” we are our brother’s and sister’s keeper!
It was truly an honor to help coordinate the “Six Mondays of Community” series!
Many thanks go out to First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, Howard County Supervision, Indiana University Kokomo and The Carver Community Center for your support and guidance!
Thanks to the wonderful community members who were in attendance. You not only received priceless information but truly asked some major questions. We were blessed by your attendance!
The gospel according to the vocal group Sister Sledge is so true: “We are family!”
The Poet John Donne shared: “No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.”
We are all in this together!
During this Lenten season, I believe, for so many people, it has been brought out that we are not in this collective enterprise called life alone. We have the blessing and honor of being with fellow travelers who are all trying to figure out the true meaning of life.
I do believe we were created by and are connected to the “First Mover in Life” who I call “God,” evidenced through Jesus the Christ! Jesus beacons us, “Abide in me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, except it abide in the vine; no more can ye, except ye abide in me.” (St. John 15:4.)
Today on “Holy Saturday,” the day traditionally associated with Jesus’ triumphant descent into hell, I can hear Evangelist Cathy saying, “Take good care as to how you treat others.”
The Apostle Paul shared, “For as the body is one, and hath many members, and all the members of that one body, being many, are one body: so also is Christ. For by one Spirit are we all baptized into one body, whether we be Jews or Gentiles, whether we be bond or free; and have been all made to drink into one Spirit. For the body is not one member, but many.” (1 Corinthians 12:12-14.)
Let’s look out for each other however we can!
I’m just saying!
Peace with Justice and mercy, be blessed real good, attend worship and families matter.
Happy Easter!
