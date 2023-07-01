Thanks go out to Kokomo and Center School Corporation Member Reverend Issac C. White and Sister Rochelle Swygert for encouraging me.
In 1990, when I became the pastor of Alexander Chapel A.M.E. Church in Evansville and Bethel A.M.E. Church in Mount Vernon, Indiana, evangelist Cathy and I met Mr. Harold Calloway, Insurance Broker. From him, we obtained some insurance policies.
In 1991, when we left that area to become the pastor and evangelist of Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church in Kokomo, Mr. Calloway referred us to Mr. Chris (Uncle Chris) Williams in order for us to continue our relationship with the company our Insurance is with today.
Why do people obtain insurance?
Financial and consumer journalist and former senior editor of personal finance for Investopedia, Julia Kagan, shares, “Insurance helps protect you. Insurance is a contract, represented by a policy, in which a policyholder receives financial protection or reimbursement against losses.”
Before the beginning of time, the God and Son Insurance Company was in existence. (Genesis 1:1, St. John 1:1-2.)
This insurance company offers their customers, or believers, major assurances. The assurance of salvation is the guarantee that once someone has put their faith in Jesus Christ, repented of their sins and has entered into that relationship with God, are sealed with the Holy Spirit and are guaranteed their sins are fully forgiven. Among many other wonderful benefits policy holders will go to heaven after they die! (St. John 14:16.)
In 1952, founder of Campus Crusade for Christ William R. Bright developed The Four Spiritual Laws, a great foundation that the God and Son Insurance Company policies stand on:
“Law 1. God loves you and offers a wonderful plan for your life. Law 2. Humankind is sinful and separated from God. Therefore, humankind cannot know and experience God’s love and plan for their life. Law 3. Jesus Christ is God’s only provision for man’s sin. Through God you can know and experience God’s love and plan for your life. Law 4. You must individually receive Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord; then you can know and experience God’s love and plan for your life.”
I can hear evangelist Catherine L. Carson saying, “I am so very glad I had the honor to meet Mr. Calloway and Mr. Williams, and most especially to embrace the God and Son Insurance Company policy! Their payout is heavenly.
“Where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal!” (St. Matthew 6:20)
I was having my mustache shaped up by Leon R. Organ Jr., talking to him about this column, he shared with me, “Mike, God knows your soul. God knew you before you were born!”
I’m an ordained agent and policy holder of the God and Son Insurance Company. Permit me to extend to you, if you do not already have one, the opportunity to become a policy holder.
I am assured that your soul will be saved and the benefits are truly eternal!
No endorsement fee was promised to the writer of this column with the exception of the God and Son Insurance Company!
Are you insured?
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice and mercy, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, families matter and Happy Fourth of July!
