During a mindful meditation period, I was led to revisit a column I filed on Oct. 17, 2015 and rework it. This column had seasoned in my spirit. I pray this column will be very timely for you even today!
I heard Bishop Noel Jones quote the late Bishop Arthur M. Brazier by saying, “While no one is indispensable, some persons are irreplaceable!”
What a statement! The honor of being irreplaceable knows no restrictive guidelines. You become irreplaceable simply by always desiring to add value to whatever you are a part of and to whoever you are involved with.
There’s no position in the Dictionary of Occupational Titles out of bounds for someone to become eligible to join the ranks of the irreplaceable. In fact, it’s not the position one holds that makes them irreplaceable, it's the manner in which they discharge their duties in the position they hold that does.
It’s the degree of pride and integrity one demonstrates toward what they do that will eventually raise them to the level of being irreplaceable.
Whatever you are involved in demands your very best!
“Whatsoever thy hand findeth to do, do it with thy might; for there is no work, nor device, nor knowledge, nor wisdom, in the grave, whither thou goest.” (Ecclesiastes 9:10.)
You do not need to “share your own press” as to how irreplaceable you are. There’s a hymn that states, “Let the works I work speak for me.”
It comes down to a matter of pride!
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had a word concerning being irreplaceable: “And when you discover what you will be in your life, set out to do it as if God Almighty called you at this particular moment in history to do it. Don’t just set out to do a good job. Set out to do such a good job that the living, the dead or the unborn couldn’t do it any better… Be the best of whatever you are.”
Always give God high praise for making you very special. Walk with your head held high believing in the fact that God made you important, a contributor and a game changer in life. So, always embrace the fact that God has blessed you to be irreplaceable. Do it to the degree that your number is eventually retired in the rafters when you leave.
Tell God, “God, I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made. (Psalm 139:14.) God, you made me irreplaceable!”
Being irreplaceable speaks to the fact that you always strive to offer yourself for the glory of God through serving others.
Yes, I can truly hear Evangelist Cathy proclaim, “Now, I know this for myself. At the final end of your day there is a song of the church that truly embodies the spirit of Pastor Mike’s column today. ‘Oh, when you come to the end of your journey. Weary of life and the battle is won. Bearing the staff and the cross of redemption. He’ll understand and say, ‘Well done!’”
Whatever you do in life, always strive to be irreplaceable!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice and mercy, be blessed real, real good, attend worship and families matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.