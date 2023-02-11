Brother Mark Lyons (someone who greatly helped me in my writing career) made me aware of Mrs. Lena “Bea” Beatrice Young. Mark informed me that Sister Young read my column every week or had it read to her! Sister Young was 99 years old. She transitioned Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Sister Young, God rest your soul, thank you for being an avid reader of mine! Also a “shout out” to Sister Jennifer Lyons!
I thank Mr. Bob Moloch for recently sharing with me that some time ago he read a column of mine and it provided great clarity for his life.
And finally a shout out to Sister Sara Thatcher. She told me a column that I wrote has been on her refrigerator for over fifteen years, encouraging her children to embrace their dreams! Well, when you make it to the refrigerator…
I am so very appreciative of everyone who shares with me how the writing ministry that Evangelist Catherine L. Carson encouraged me to pursue and develop has greatly blessed them.
To everyone that has read any (or all) of my weekly columns since 1990, thank you so very much!
And now a word of encouragement to anyone believing they have been overlooked in some way.
L. E. Anderson, pastor of Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, shares, “When you feel like you have been overlooked in life please embrace these truths: ‘Failure is not final. Be of good courage. Stay faithful. Finally you just do not know what God is doing in your life stay tuned!.”
Lead Chaplain for the Kokomo Police Department and pastor for New Beginnings Christian Fellowship shares, “The call to follow Jesus might well be a call to obscurity and not celebrity. The goal of following him is to become like him. That I might live the kind of life and become the kind of person Jesus would want to follow!”
Many have been looked over in life for one reason or another.
God sent the Prophet Samuel to Bethlehem to anoint a new King of Israel. Samuel in talking with Jesse (David’s father) after seven of Jesse’s eight sons had passed by Samuel said:
“Are here all thy children? And he said, There remaineth yet the youngest, and, behold, he keepeth the sheep.
And Samuel said unto Jesse, Send and fetch him: for we will not sit down till he come hither. And he sent, and brought him in. Now he was ruddy, and withal of a beautiful countenance, and goodly to look to. And the Lord said, Arise, anoint him: for this is he.
Then Samuel took the horn of oil, and anointed him in the midst of his brethren: and the Spirit of the Lord came upon David from that day forward.” (1 Samuel 16:11-13.)
I hear Evangelist Cathy saying, “Never count anyone out nor ever count yourself out either.”
Yes Rev. Anderson, we do not always know just what God is up to. God is always up to something! (2 Corinthians 2:11.)
Please stay tuned for more details to come…
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice and mercy, be blessed real, real good, attend worship and families matter.
