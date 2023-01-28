Mr. Ken Agee and I were talking about how we can always depend on God. God is sovereign.
God is superior to all other gods and makes him, and him alone, worthy of worship (Revelation 21:6), (Colossians 1:16), (Romans 11:33), (Jeremiah 32:17) and (Psalm 103:19.) God is the ultimate source of all power, authority and everything that exists. God is worthy of our worship. God informs us, “Thou shalt have no other gods before me.” (Exodus 30:5.)
It’s been stated, “God says what God means and means what God says.”
“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever.” (Hebrews 13:8.)
God himself said, “I am the LORD.” God is the “Father of lights with whom there is no change or variation.” (James 1:17.)
God will never be less than he is now, or ever be different from what he has already revealed himself to be in the past.
You can always count on God. God is omnipresent (present everywhere at the same time). God is omniscient (knowing everything). God is omnipotent (having unlimited power; able to do anything).
Ken shared with me that “God is not Sideshow Bob.” Ken is referring to a false god that would make bogus deals with us. In fact, we have no authority to make deals with God. God tells us, “If I were hungry, I would not tell thee: for the world is mine, and the fulness thereof.” (Psalm 50:12.)
God does not cut deals. J. D. Creear, pastor for The Summit Church who served as the 62nd president of the Southern Baptist Convention, shares there are three reasons we cannot make a deal with God. “First, we are all dead in our ability to please God. Second, we don’t have anything to offer to God. Third, God alone will get the glory.”
The deal is God is God, and we are not. It’s just that simple!
“For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast.” (Ephesians 2:8-9.)
God is always there for us. “The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases, His mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is Your faithfulness.” (Lamentations 3:22-24.) “God is the same always and never ever changes. (Malachi 3:6) and (Hebrews 13:8.)
God is always good, always loving, always all-powerful. No matter how this world will change around us, we can always trust in God.
“God demonstrates his own love for us in this while we were still sinners Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8.)
Evangelist Cathy might have said, “God will never leave you or forsake you!” (Hebrews 13:5.) From the rising of the sun unto the going down of the same the Lord's name is to be praised!” (Psalm 113:3.)
Oh let’s just go to church. The songwriter’s lyrics exclaim, “What a mighty God we serve. What a mighty God we serve. Angels bow before Him. Heaven and earth adore Him. What a mighty God we serve!”
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice and mercy, be blessed real, real good, attend worship and families matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.