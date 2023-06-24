Rex and Wanda Johnson and Jimbo Rayl, thank you for your encouragement!
Let’s begin our time together today with me making a suggestion that just might help in your life. Someone I am working with shared with me, “Mike, there is this person that I just cannot deal with or stand, so what am I supposed to do with them?”
My recommendation to this person was, “Pick a time when you can share with them one-on-one presenting how you feel toward them and await their response. In your dialogue, not monologue, with them, something wonderful just might happen. You might make a friend and they might see you in a different light, also.
Doing this will also greatly help your health and stress level out. Why should you carry around pent up negative feelings concerning others and especially yourself?
You have a moral obligation to be genuine and honest with others and yourself.
In “Success Is Our Moral Obligation” by Attorney Benjamin K. Sanchez, Sanchez shares, “Each of us has a moral obligation to be successful, period. Morality is essentially our belief system of what is right and wrong. A moral obligation is the requirement to pursue what we believe is right and act accordingly. The Golden Rule is as close as we can come to one truth accepted by all.”
You might ask, “So, Pastor Mike, what is The Golden Rule?”
Well, I am glad you asked!
Jesus shares, “Here is a simple rule of thumb for behavior: Ask yourself what you want people to do for you; then grab the initiative and do it for them! If you only love the lovable, do you expect a pat on the back? Run-of-the-mill sinners do that. If you only help those who help you, do you expect a medal? Garden-variety sinners do that. If you only give for what you hope to get out of it, do you think that’s charity?” (St. Luke 6:31-34 The Message version.)
I do not believe that Jesus went to Calvary so we would be happy with anything less than striving to be successful in life. Believe that God desires you to be successful, and always recognize that success comes in different ways. One means of success is sincerely striving to embrace another.
Relationship expert John C. Maxwell shares, “We’ve all made our fair share of relational mistakes, and no doubt you are grateful like I am, for the people who have been kind and patient. I appreciate the people who gave me a chance and still give me grace.”
Want to be successful in life? Help others be successful. Have a courageous conversation with someone who, for some reason, just challenges you and works your very last nerve! You just might be helping them as well as yourself do and be better in life.
I can hear Evangelist Catherine L. Carson quote Romans 5:10-11, “Always be a fan of reconciliation with yourself, others, and God. God loves you so much that because of Jesus the Christ you received reconciliation with God!”
Yes, you have a moral obligation to be successful and help another person be successful in life, also.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice and mercy, be blessed real, real good, attend worship and families matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.