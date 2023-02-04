Nothing takes the place of work. In fact, a little work never hurt anyone.
A good friend of mine, Ron Barsh (R.B.), shared this maxim with me concerning work: “You gotta plow before you can plant!”
In life, if you want something, it is essential that you go after it, pursue it and work for it. If you want something to happen in life, it will take effort on your part.
Ask yourself concerning the desire and need of yours, “How serious am I? Am I willing to put the sweat equity in needed to pursue my goal or dream? Am I willing to do the due diligence needed for my quest?”
The Ernest L. Arbuckle, professor of business at Harvard Business School, Rosabeth Moss Kanter, shares, “It takes as much mental energy to dream small as to dream big, so you might as well dream big!”
In realizing your dreams, remember no one is just going to come up to you and hand it (whatever you are desiring to attain) to you — you better go after it. Don’t just wait for it to come to you! But praise God when someone does just come up to you and bless you with what you need!
Along the way of working toward your goal, you will have some questions. Leon Organ in shaping my mustache shared with me. “I tell God my problem and let him solve it.”
“Faith, if it hath not works, is dead, being alone. Yea, a man may say, Thou hast faith, and I have works: shew me thy faith without thy works, and I will shew thee my faith by my works. Thou believest that there is one God; thou doest well: the devils also believe, and tremble. But wilt thou know, O vain man, that faith without works is dead?” (James 2:17-20.)
Beloved, faith and works go hand in hand. When you say that you want something, your faith might embrace it but your work better be ready to help deliver what you are in hot pursuit of. Let’s be very careful to not separate good works from being evidence of saving faith.
When you are working toward a good cause, sometimes you might grow weary.
The Psalmist assures us concerning the restorative power of God, “He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul.” (Psalm 23:2-3.)
Saint Paul encourages us to, “not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.” (Galatians 6:9.)
I can hear Evangelist Cathy saying, “Believe what you are doing is of a worthy and noble purpose. ‘Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.’ (Proverbs 16:3.) Believe that with Jesus Christ you can do it!”
God will always remind you, “Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.” (Isaiah 41:10.)
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice and mercy, be blessed real, real good, attend worship and families matter.
