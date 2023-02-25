Jennifer Newsom shared a story with me about a certain bathroom adorned with wonderful bathroom soaps.
Now these wonderful “fancy soaps” were never used. Every once in a while, Jennifer would use her fingernails to chip off a little piece of the soap. This would activate such a wonderful smell but that was the end of the utility for the fancy soaps. As time went by, the fragrance power of the soaps began to dwindle until the soaps were still fancy but had no true power.
We are encouraged to let our life be a great witness for others to view.
“Ye are the salt of the earth: but if the salt have lost his savour, wherewith shall it be salted? it is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men. Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid. Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.” (St. Matthew 5:13-16.)
My opening up with the story about the fancy soaps is in no way intended to criticize the original owner of the soaps. It is to only point out that because of the “specialness” of the soaps it was a sincere desire to hold on to them forever!
Our life experiences are to be shared to bless others. Through the life we live, God provides us with many examples of how we have been blessed and rescued even in life. Our experiences are something very precious to serve as a help for others.
Your personal testimony, your story, is an incredible and awesome way to share the hope you have in Christ Jesus. This is your first hand story of all that God has done in your life.
“Be ready always to give an answer to every man that asketh you a reason of the hope that is in you with meekness and fear.” (1 Peter 3:15)
Your witness/testimony is so awesome and priceless. Your experiences in life will always be great blessings for so many others. It just might be the key to help someone overcome something in their life. It might be essential to help them pick themselves up and boldly press on in life!
Everyday, use the “fancy soap” of your personal witness.
Sister Bernice Johnson shares her personal witness, “When I go up that pebble and stand you will see my face!”
I hear Evangelist Cathy saying, “Let your light shine because, by doing so, you are permitting the ‘fancy soap’ of your life to smell and do great! Boldly tell others what God has done for you, God will also do for them!”
The gospel according to Earth Wind & Fire encourages us to be shining lights of encouragement, “Shining star for you to see what your life can truly be!”
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice and mercy, be blessed real, real good, attend worship and families matter.
