“In the days to come, when your children ask their fathers, ‘What are these stones doing here?’ tell your children this: ‘Israel crossed over this Jordan on dry ground.” (Joshua 4:21-22 MSG)
Mentoring is about learning. The protégé helps the mentee learn and develop. While the mentor will learn from the mentee and otherwise grow from the relationship, the main purpose is to develop the mentee.
Mr. Byron Ellison (“Big Daddy”), who last Saturday served as the Master of Ceremony for the Carver Community Center 75th Anniversary Celebration, shared some thoughts with me.
“To stop and think of the talents that so many youth and adults coming through Carver Community Center having shared with so many-so much. I continually thank God for his grace and blessing.
"Pastor Carson, as you shared in your column on Oct. 29, 2022, (adding value to other people's lives by encouraging them), this is what Carver Community Center for over 75 years has been doing and that’s for real!
"The Carver Community Center started out as a place of refuge that has over the years added (and continues to add) value to so many persons.
I encourage anyone desiring to add value to Carver Community Center to do so by any means that you have to offer!”
A note: Brother Ellison back in 1992 greatly assisted me in my first becoming an Assistant Boys Varsity Basketball Coach for Kokomo High School.
Mentors are a great part of the legacy process.
“It is a good thing to give thanks unto the Lord, and to sing praises unto thy name, O Most High.” (Psalm 92:1)
Evangelist Cathy, I want to “get a quick shout in concerning giving praise to where you have come from.”
When we take time to celebrate the goodness of God by remembering those people, places and opportunities God utilized to assist us in becoming who we are. This is a great time of observance. It’s a time for observance, celebration and praise!
Concerning celebrating legacy, Executive Director of the Carver Community Center Donta Rogers shared, “The community really came together and came out to support Carver Community Center’s 75th Anniversary. So many people from all areas of life came together to support and encourage the work of Carver Community Center’s mission in helping to add quality and value to the lives of others. I am so very appreciative of Mr. Robert Knowling dedicating his time to support our efforts!"
It’s stated, “In true mentoring, the relationship is much more driven by the mentee, and the mentee's development and growth is at the forefront of the relationship.
At the beginning of each day ask yourself, “How will my presence add value to the life of someone else today?”
“Everyone will leave a legacy. We all will mentor and leave protéges. Whose/what cause will you champion? What/who will you encourage that helped to make life better?
Strive to be remembered by others in a positive manner in reference to how you added value to the existence of others making their life better.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe!
Dr. Carson can be contacted at refreshingcoach@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.