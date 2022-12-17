Anyone contemplating suicide or doing something harmful to yourself or others for whatever reason, please, reach out to someone in your life you know will provide you with support, love, care and a listening ear — a lifeline.
If you need to, please call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline that provides 24/7, confidential support to people in suicidal crisis or mental health-related distress.
Thank you very much!
As a pastor, life coach, player development coach and simply someone who truly cares about humankind effectively dealing with the pressures of life, I share this; Every day, do what you can and, at the end of each day, having done all you could, simply go to sleep. The next day, wake up and proudly press on in life with your head held high!
What do you call a famous saying that is an ingeniously terse style of expression? You call it an aphorism.
A widely known or popular aphorism that has gained credibility by long use and tradition is the statement, “I'm gonna make it do what it do, baby.”
Legendary singer-songwriter Ray Charles, concerning Singer Ruth Brown ("Miss Rhythm") needing a band to accompany her stated, “Yeah, yeah. I'm gonna make it do what it do, baby.”
It’s a statement of assurance that whatever needed to get done would be handled and taken care of.
I often make the statement when someone asks me what I am doing, “I’m just trying to pay the rent, baby!”
“I’m just trying to pay the rent baby” goes far beyond simply paying the monthly rent — however this is a very important thing to do!
God blesses us with gifts to be utilized; helping to facilitate, negotiate and enable positive situations in life for others and ourselves.
Your gift makes a difference when used and most definitely will help you to pay the rent. You must constantly use and improve on your gifts!
Beloved, look in your mirror and exclaim to the person looking back at you, “God has richly blessed me! Today I must do my due diligence utilizing my gifts and abilities to their fullest potential!”
Senior Vice President, Lead Risk Management Officer for First Farmers Bank & Trust in Kokomo, Jennifer Newsom shares, “Trying to pay the rent goes far beyond the monetary payment of the roof over our heads. We pay rent for the time we have on Earth. Rent is paid with our unique, unwrapped gifts making each one of us different and together stronger.”
Your gifts will enable you to fulfill your vision and mission in life. “A gift gets attention; it buys the attention of eminent people.” (Proverbs 18:16.)
Beloved, give God a gift and pay your rent! Everyday, do and be your very best. Everyday, put in your “sweat equity,” capitalizing on your gifts and abilities.
Evangelist Cathy might have shared, “Pay the rent, baby!”
Whenever you see me and ask me what’s going on? I might reply, “I’m just trying to pay the rent, baby.”
I believe I have coined an aphorism.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
