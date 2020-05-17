Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.