Our little bundle of joy has arrived. We have been “ooh”-ing and “ahh”-ing over our newborn baby boy, Joshua David. He was born at 11:40 p.m. on June 29, wearing 7 pounds, 4 ounces and is 19-and-a-half inches long.
Gloria was showing first signs of labor on June 27, off and on till 9:30 p.m. on June 29. Then, she went full speed to the finish line. With unspeakable joy and gratitude to God, he was born right into Gloria’s arms. We did have a home delivery, so all was very quiet around here with all the other children fast asleep. Praise the Lord little Joshua seems to be very healthy. I am holding him as I am writing this, he is a little charmer. He has a really nice amount of dark hair and is super cute.
Back to Gloria, she did such a wonderful job of bringing this little guy into the world. I will never forget those first moments! About 20 minutes after he was born, Gloria, Joshua, and I lay in bed praising our maker for the precious gift He has given us. Gloria is recovering very well, and she completely surprised us when she came to the dinner table less than 24 hours after little Joshua was born. And, the children are thrilled.
Gloria is a mother hen with her new baby, and Julia is right on her heels. We had a couple of visitors and when little Joshua squeaked a little, Julia was right there giving some insights, like how he likes to be held or what he might want. You should have seen Austin when he was introduced to little Joshua, he feels so big having such a little brother. And really, I wish you could have seen Rayni. She showed so much expression when she met little Joshua, it was so precious. Elijah is doing really well and loves his brother. Jesse does too, but feels a little threatened by Joshua. When Jesse first heard that Gloria was feeding Joshua, he became very frustrated and said that he is not allowed to and declared that he’s naughty. With some time and extra loving, his little world will all come together again.
I plan to be here at home this week, helping do “Mommy things.” Gloria will probably take a break next week yet, so stay tuned in for more updates in two weeks. I would like to share our zucchini casserole recipe that we have enjoyed countless times during the summer months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.