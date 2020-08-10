Little Joshua is doing well and is the center of attention. Everyone dotes over him. It’s hard to believe that he is a month old already. While the newborn stage is my all time favorite stage; those first smiles are priceless. I really can’t think of anything that really compares the freshness and newness of a brand new life. It’s like a touch of God.
I have felt like a little girl playing doll with a real baby, only this baby is real and responds to love. Amazing. That alone is a gift from God, I’ve been so amazed at how much easier it is to recover with a content baby.
On Sunday we all went to church with baby Joshua. My cousin Judith sits near me during services to help with caring for our little ones and Daniel also does wonderful with helping care for the children and having several of them sit with him. As you may know, in Amish church services the ladies sit together on one side and the guys on the other.
Yesterday, the children were all fascinated and excited as they watched Daddy concrete our barn that used to have only a dirt floor. The highlight was when the cement was nearly dried and we all pressed our handprints in it just inside the barn door, down to Joshua. Baby Joshua’s tiny print at the end of the row of handprints topped it off. Above each handprint, I scratched in our names so the handprints could all be identified in 20 or 50 years from now.
My mind flashed back to when I was a little girl at a large family reunion and we gathered around handprints which had been molded in my great grandparent’s barn, years before. “Is life really that short and fleeting?” I thought. “Are we also soon going to be showing these prints to future generations?” I have a feeling we are here for a shorter time frame than I grasp
As I mentioned earlier, we’ve been super blessed by friends and family dropping off meals for us. I’d like to pass on the lemon cheesecake recipe Mrs. Lehman used for our supper last week. Bless her kind heart, she wanted to know exactly what I was hungry for so I admitted my crush on cheesecakes; then Daniel added, “And her favorite is lemon.” Mmm… now talking about some refreshing tastiness! You’ve got to try it, it’ll be more than worth your efforts.
REFRESHING FROZEN CHEESECAKE
Crust:
18 Graham Crackers
½ cup butter, melted
¼ cup Sugar
Filling:
1 (8oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened
1 cup powdered sugar
12 oz. Cool whip
1 (14oz.) can sweeten condensed milk
1 cup lemon juice
1 quart pie filling of your choice
Crush graham crackers then add sugar & butter. Mix well and press into a 9 x13 cake pan or container.
Beat cream cheese & powdered sugar, then add cool whip, sweetened condensed milk, and lemon juice. Mix well & pour over graham cracker crust. Freeze 6-8 hours. Remove from freezer, spread pie filling on top, serve, and enjoy!
Serves:15
