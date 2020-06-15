This week I’d like to introduce you to our two new pets at the Yoder household.
Our new puppy, Gumdrop, has captured all of our hearts. We were all eagerly waiting for the day when Gracie, our Toy Poodle, would have her puppies. Yes, our family pet had babies.
After much debating Julia, the primary caretaker for Gracie, helped Daddy decide that the smallest of the three girls, which has a soft white coat with spots, would be kept as our house pet while Gracie would stay in the garage.
Now, if you know me, you also probably know that I never thought we’d have a pet dog, no — not a dog in the house. But, before I knew it I had five children who all adored puppies and I learned that dogs, when properly cared for, can actually be as clean as any of the rest of us.
Now little Gumdrop, as Julia named her, even won my heart. Julia really does get an A-plus for taking the primary responsibility with caring for her, including potty training and such.
One of Gumdrop’s sisters have been adopted to a friend of ours and the other one is still waiting on a good home.
Now for our latest pet. If I’m really honest, I’ll have to admit that at first I wasn’t particularly excited about the idea of buying it. I’m an animal lover and enjoy adding various animals to our little farm, but this time I just wasn’t so sure. The new addition is a nanny goat.
Tonight I plan to make ice cream for the first time with the new milk and serve it with fresh chopped strawberries and chocolate cake.
Schlick and Quick Ice Cream
2 cups sugar
3 /4 cup brown sugar
3 /4 cup instant clear jel
1 /2 teaspoons salt
2 to 3 cups cream
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 quart frozen, chopped strawberries (optional)
whole milk
Stir the sugars, clear jel, and salt in a large mixing bowl.
Add cream, stir vigorously.
Add vanilla and several cups milk.
Pour into a 6 quart ice cream freezer.
Add milk until freezer is 3” close to being filled.
Freeze with ice cream freezer.
Note: We like dividing the recipe into small batches and making it in a blender by using frozen milk cubes to freeze it.
It then has a consistency similar to shakes or smoothies.
Moist chocolate cake
2 cups flour
2 cups white sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 teaspoons soda
3/4 cup cocoa
1 cup vegetable oil
1 cup milk
1 cup hot coffee
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
Double mocha frosting:
1/4 cup butter, melted
1/3 cup cocoa
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup milk
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
2 1/2 teaspoons instant coffee granules
3 1/2 cups powdered sugar
Cake: Mix dry ingredients. Add remaining ingredients. Beat well. Pour into a greased 9 by 13 cake pan. Bake at 350 for 35 minutes or until tooth pick inserted in center comes out clean. When cooled spread frosting on top. Yields 20 pieces.
Frosting: Combine melted butter, cocoa, salt and coffee. Then add milk, vanilla and powdered sugar. Beat well.
