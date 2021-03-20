In September 1991, I arrived in Kokomo with Catherine, Kendra, and Mychal Carson to assume the pastorate of Wayman Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church. That was thirty years ago, I was 34 years old.
On March 23, I'll turn 64. Naturally, there's a song by The Beatles that has been on my mind lately.
“When I get older, losing my hair many years from now, will you still be sending me a valentine birthday greetings, bottle of wine? If I'd been out till quarter to three would you lock the door? Will you still need me, will you still feed me, when I'm sixty four?”
Last Sunday, I had the blessing to worship at two churches. First, I shared a pew with Sister Michelle Lee at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Sister Cynthia Evans and me had decided that we would visit. Sister Evans shared a pew with Mayor Tyler Moore and his family.
We were truly blessed by Fr. Christopher Shocklee’s sermon addressing divine reconciliation. Shockley examined St. John 3:16-17, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
"That while sin is still an issue in our life there is also joy in our midst because of God’s reconciling with us," Shocklee pointed out. "Our sins are not greater than God’s love for us!”
The sacrament of penance allows us to experience the gift of God's boundless mercy. It frees us from our sins and challenges us to demonstrate the same compassion and forgiveness for those who sin against us.
So, reconciliation is an opportunity for renewal and can be done as often as needed.
I also had the blessing to serve and worship at Morningstar Church. Pastor Greg Reed’s sermon was on forgiveness.
“Then came Peter to him, and said, Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times? Jesus saith unto him, I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven.” St. Matthew 18:21-22.
Here again we have reconciliation.
“We have been victims and also victimized," Reed said. "Forgiveness being the release of resentment or anger. Forgiveness has been shown to elevate mood, enhance optimism, and guard against anger, stress, anxiety, and depression. "
Pastor Reed referenced the book "The Bondage Breaker" by Neil T. Anderson. Anderson makes the statement, “Most of the ground that Satan gains in the lives of Christians, is due to unforgiveness."
“Forgiveness does not mean forgetting to remember but remembering to forget," Reed said.
Beloved, in my almost 64 years, I know I have been the recipient of forgiveness and have had the wonderful opportunity to forgive. So, let us continue asking each other when needed, “Will you forgive me?” Both questions are intimately related. The one goes with the other.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe! Dr. Carson can be contacted at carsonvision@acd.net.
