Evangelist Catherine L. Carson and I send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of sister Gerry Stroman, a stellar friend of God!
My Friend Ken Agee and I were talking about phrases we should share with anyone we come across, and he shared an interesting one.
"Heaven and hell both are awaiting you they are both real and I have a road map to both. Come see me," he said.
Quite an interesting announcement and invitation So I began to put in some work.
We are encouraged to follow the straight and narrow.
“Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: Because Strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.” (St. Matthew 7:13-14)
In 1833, Henry G. Bohn coined the expression "The road to hell is paved with good intentions." The phrase means that's not good enough to simply mean to do well, we have to act to do well. A good intention means nothing unless it's followed by a good action.
I spoke with some more friends for their thoughts about this metaphorical roadmap, the path, and intentions.
"Everything comes down to choices it’s all about choices and ignorance is not an excuse," Beverly Blackburn Connor told me. "Ignorance is not bliss," Nancy Barth shared.
Do your best to be educated on the realities of heaven and hell.
One thing I've heard is to always start with an end in mind. We should think about the end, and what we're doing to get to our eternal resting place. There is no “buddy plan” for going into heaven or residing in hell.
On the day of Pentecost The Apostle Peter shared with those present, “Save yourselves from this untoward generation.”(Acts 2:40)
“Therefore to him that knoweth to do good, and doeth it not, to him it is sin.” (James 4:17)
Maybe you might say that you have made a few bad decisions in life. My reply is, "Who hasn’t?" It's never too late to reassess your situation in life, it is never too late to make good choices.
I found a quote in "Success Magazine" that I found to be particularly relevant to this week's column.
“Where you are in life is temporary. Where you end up in life is permanent. How you get from point A to point B is entirely up to you. You can’t make positive progress with a negative attitude, and no one can choose for you unless you let them. The biggest step to changing the world around you is to change the world within you. Don’t let the past immobilize you. Learn from bad choices, stupid choices and lazy choices," according ot the magazine.
Well all I can say concerning heaven and hell is you’re invited to do further research and let your research inform you. Think of Moses, when he spoke with the Israelites, "Choose life.” (Deuteronomy 30:19)
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe! Dr. Carson can be contacted at carsonvision@acd.net.
