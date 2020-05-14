“Conundrum” is one of those words I had to look up myself. I knew it, but I didn’t know precisely what it meant. So I looked it up on this contraption and the contraption told me it is a noun (as in person, place, or thing) that means “a confusing and difficult question for experts.”
I was right. The COVID-19 virus is a conundrum. Last week I shared a bit about my personal battle with it. I’m still recovering. And the experts don’t seem to know much more about it now than they did when it hit me.
If you’ve picked up a newspaper or watched a television news program over the past week, the novel coronavirus is just about all you’re hearing about. I wanted to avoid the subject today, but found that I could not avoid at least giving you some pointed observations on the subject.
Before getting into that, though, I first want to express my deepest condolences to the family of the innocent young Georgia black man, Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot to death by two white men as he was jogging. It breaks my heart. How many times must we witness this sort of tragedy before, as a whole community, we do what we must to put an end to it?
You know, history tells us one of Russia’s most murderous dictators, Josef Stalin, is supposed to have said something to the effect that “if one man is killed it’s a tragedy; if a million are killed, it’s a statistic.”
I suppose what he meant is that the human mind can’t process mass tragedy. We shut down emotionally. We become less empathetic, more immune.
I wonder if something like that isn’t happening with the reports on COVID-19. Here I am telling you that my heart is broken because of the brutal death of one young black man, when the pandemic is responsible for the sickness and deaths of more than 5 million people in 184 different countries.
I was watching one of President Trump’s daily briefings on U.S. progress in the battle against the virus when he proclaimed that we had achieved victory over it. What? Had I not just seen that U.S. deaths have surpassed 80,000 and that over 1 million were infected?
Hadn’t I just heard that some of his key people, including Vice President Mike Pence, had been exposed to the virus and had to self-quarantine? How did this infection get into the White House — one of the most secure locations in the world — anyway?
One of the COVID-19 conundrums is testing. First of all, I don’t believe any country has a reliable test for it. Second, even if a reliable test were available, it would probably take months to administer it to millions of Americans, process the results, and inform those who tested either positive or negative.
But it doesn’t stop there. Word is that those who test positive (possibly millions) would have to be traced. That means recruiting and hiring tens of thousands of workers, training them, and sending them out to find the positives.
Their main job would be to locate those who tested positive and find out with whom they had contact within a few days prior to their test, track those people down, make sure they got tested again, and get a list of people with whom they, too, had recent, close contact. If it doesn’t work that way, the process doesn’t work at all.
If I am correct, right now less than 2% of all Americans have been tested. What that means is that the number of those who test positive is likely to explode exponentially. That would mean plenty of work for the trackers, and it would probably take years to accomplish.
In the meantime, medical researchers have yet to find either a treatment or a vaccine to stop the coronavirus and its ruinous impact on our society — our large and small businesses, restaurants, airlines, hotels, churches, schools, and all aspects of family and community life.
It’s a difficult and confusing question for the experts. What shall we do? We can’t throw in the towel. There is no way out of this but to fight. Winston Churchill is believed to have said, “If you’re going through hell, keep going.” I think that just about sums up where we are right now.
Have a nice day.
