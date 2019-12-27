Santa did not show up at my chimney this year. I don’t know why. I had been good all year. I gave to the poor. I supported programs to feed the hungry. I had not done a single naughty thing.
When I wrote my letter to Santa, I let him know exactly what I wanted for Christmas — the TaylorMade M6 Golf Combo set, the M6 steel shaft driver, a new “no miss” putter, and golf bag. I also told him I thought I deserved a season pass with cart at one of Anderson’s golf courses.
I was not at all disturbed by the fact that Santa never replied to my letters. He rarely does. I’m certain it’s because he gets millions of letters from people all over the world.
So I went to bed dreaming, not of sugar plums and that sort of thing, but of all the birdies and eagles I’d be getting with ease.
Before going to bed though, I made sure I left out some microwave-ready hot chocolate mix, a bunch of cookies I bought at Kroger’s, and a bottle of rum I thought he might appreciate. While asleep, I dreamed it was late spring, a perfect day to test my swing.
I was standing on the first tee with my new clubs, the putter, and the spiffy new bag. Everything matched: pants and shirt, new golf shoes and a cap, all blue and white to go with the bag. I took a long, smooth swing. The ball flew 280 yards gently right to left, then landed smack in the middle of the fairway. Just a dream.
I tossed and turned until daylight. All the while, I was listening for the pitter-patter of reindeer hooves on the roof, or the sound of a chubby guy making his way down my chimney with an unwieldy set of golf clubs in tow. But the sounds never came.
At last, I got up and threw on my robe, walked into the living room, and what do you know! There was nothing there. Had Santa forgotten? Had his elves made a mistake filing them on his shelf?
Alarmed, I first checked to see if the hot chocolate and cookies were there. After all, it is possible he was hungry and cold. But everything I left for him was still right where it was.
I then started looking everywhere else in the house. Under the tree. In my man cave. In the garage and the attic. I even looked under my desk.
It would be rotten if he had forgotten. Did he not get my email? Did he skip over our house? Had he been reading these columns?
I was distraught. In a last-ditch effort to find out what might have happened, I called a few neighbors. “Did Santa come by your house?” "Oh, yes!" one cried out with glee. "Everything I asked for was under my tree."
“Well,” I asked, “he didn’t happen to leave some golf clubs, did he?” "No," came the answers.
Another said, "I got a new laptop, some socks, and Duluth underwear. That’s just what I asked for. Santa came through. I got what I wanted, how about you?"
“N-N-Not quite,” I replied, unable to hide the fact my heart had been shattered.
After a while, I was exhausted. I drank a cup of hot chocolate, and went back to bed. In a few moments, I heard what sounded like balls of hail striking the roof. I got out of the bed to see what was the cause. I stepped in the living room, and there he was. Santa Claus!
He had what I asked for: the golf clubs, the bag, and the season pass, too. As he flew up the chimney, he said with a shout, “I didn’t forget you, I just lost my way!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.