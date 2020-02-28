As in past years, what I aim to do over the month of February, Black History Month, is introduce some thoughts beyond the usual “I Have A Dream” recitations, slavery, black inventors, and the like.
Such things are as much useful as they are superficial. It’s kind of like going to church. People sit up in their pews on Sunday, then sin Monday through Saturday.
Anyway, according to my aim, here are some thoughts on the question, what is white privilege? Although the question is touchy, there can be no meaningful discussion of the deeper aspects of African-American history without directly or indirectly asking it.
The subject is touchy, because it seems accusatory. It suggests whites are subject to blame and shame. It suggests that historical slavery, segregation, and disenfranchisement, gave them advantages they neither worked for nor deserve.
It further suggests that America’s past and present place as the richest country on earth is almost entirely owed to 300 years of cheap black labor — brutal slavery. This is an argument that most whites, even the most liberal among them, vehemently deny.
These are just a few aspects of white privilege that make it difficult to talk about. Yet, if there is any hope of healing, this is one topic that needs to be part of organized, purposeful conversation in our schools, churches, universities, or other formal or informal venues. Here’s why:
In a 1989 book, “Work Clothes and Leisure Suits,” white sociologist Harry Brod says: “We need to be clear that there is no such thing as giving up one’s privilege to be ‘outside’ the system. One is always in the system. The only question is whether one is part of the system in a way that challenges or strengthens the status quo.”
White privilege formed the basis for all but denying black men the opportunity to participate in the California Gold Rush of 1849. Although California was technically a free state, and in spite of organized resistance from blacks, they were denied the right to fully participate in the rush for gold or in the many businesses that sprung up to serve gold miners during the period.
It formed the legalized and illegal basis for excluding black men, except as cheap labor, from participating in the giveaway of the 2 million acres from the Land Rush of 1889.
The opportunity to participate in both the Land Rush and the Gold Rush, in various ways, made millions of white Americans either solidly middle class or rich. All it required was for them have white skin. All others were unwelcomed or forcibly prevented from simply driving a stake in the ground.
White privilege twisted federal and state laws into white lawlessness (Google: Fugitive Slave Act, Dred Scott, and Plessy v. Ferguson). It has its basis in ancient notions of Divine Right, perversions of Darwin’s theory of the survival of the fittest, and selective interpretations of Holy Scripture (e.g., “the poor will always be with us”). But this idea, this American custom, is both ignorant and dangerous.
It led to the War Between the States (Civil War) that left nearly 1 million Americans injured or dead and hundreds of American cities burned.
It made it so that it was 1920 before white women secured, by constitutional amendment, the right to vote. And, for years, for electoral representational purposes, it declared African Americans as three-fifths human beings.
It was the false justification for the extermination of millions of 19th century Native Americans (pagans) and the brutal lynching of more than 3,000 African Americans (mostly black men) between 1900 and 1960.
In its failed policy and practice forms, it led to the deadly riots of the late 1960s and the famous Kerner Report, which declared that America was becoming two countries, separate and unequal. Yet, the subject is rarely discussed.
The subject needs to be more thoroughly interrogated, but there is no space for it here.
I simply observe this: In this Age of Information, it seems the more we know the less we question or understand.
We seem content to remain in the mindset of those who came long before us rather than cultivate new habits of thought and action useful to our times.
At our own peril, we seem to be comfortable in the dark and winding tunnels of thought that inevitably lead us back to where we started.
Have a nice day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.