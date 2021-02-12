This is my second in a Black History Month series. That means you’ll get two more of these so that you have some paper to light your fireplace, or deal with some other household chore.
I think it’s appropriate to discuss with you the problem of racism. Even though the popular purpose of Black History Month is to celebrate Black achievements; uncover facts; talk about people like George Washington Carver (The “peanut man” genius who helped Henry Ford as Ford looked for ways to produce the lightest automobile chassis, make durable tires of soybean composites as opposed to rubber, produce vehicles quickly and make them more reliable); slavery; and god-ain’t it-awful.
I suppose this sort of thing is useful, but I think it generally fails to open a more thoughtful ongoing discussion of issues of race and systemic racism, yes, but also systems as a whole, and how well or not well they are working for us all. Black history is, after all, American history.
A Black educator once noted, “the real purpose of education is to teach people to with life as they find it, and make it better.” Another said, “of all the disciplines I know, history is the best qualified to reward all research.”
“Life as we find it” means right now, your life, my life, the life of our community, and ultimately, the life of our city, county, and perhaps beyond. “Rewarding all research” means using the lessons of the past to construct a brighter future.
This “research” is not abstract. It’s on the ground. In your ZIP code, right here, right now. How many retirees live in your ZIP code? How many children? How many small businesses and what type? What ethnic and income groups live there? What are the code’s greatest assets and liabilities? How pure is the water you get straight from the faucet?
I suppose there is a name for gathering this sort of information. I know one of our hospitals provides an up-to-date “dashboard” that provides solid data in these areas, and that is a good thing. The challenge, however, goes beyond gathering the information (doing the research). The challenge is in what to do with it after the information is obtained.
I suppose what I am talking about here is information gathered to identify community threats and opportunities and then develop a plan to mitigate the threats and make the most of the opportunities. Put another way, what good is it to gather good information if there is no intent to use it?
Here are a couple of thoughts related to gathering on-the-ground, bottom-up information about dealing with life as we find it, and making it better. First, as various threats or weaknesses are identified, what is the best plan for addressing them and how much might it cost?
There are some things that residents of any community (ZIP code) can do for themselves. If, for example, you live in an area where lawns are not mowed, is there something that might be done (such as entrepreneurial youth employment) to ensure that every lawn gets mowed on a regular basis? Maybe there is an elderly or sick person at XYZ address who needs such support.
Then, of course, in all ZIP codes, there are things only city government can do. Such things include paving streets, fixing curbs, renovating park spaces, and so forth. All of this work, whether it is done by community folk or city government, becomes part of a larger plan that produces tangible or measurable results.
Second, I don’t have a clue as to how we go about eliminating racism. How is it possible to legislate what is in people’s hearts? The answer is simple. It’s not. It would be terrific if we all gathered at one church every Sunday to hug each other and sing “Kumbaya.” But you know as well as I do that’s not likely to happen anytime soon.
Consequently, the next best option is to do what Booker T. Washington suggested long ago: cast down our buckets where we are. If Black history is American history, doesn’t that mean we’re all in this together? I think so.
Have a nice day.
