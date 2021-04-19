Take a moment to get the picture- it's Wednesday evening of the big day — the final adoption of our precious foster children. Hosanna, 4, flitting here and there through the group of family and friends. We had a celebration party at Daniel's shop. I took a moment to observe her holding Julia's hand, matching in lavender dresses. Yes, they are sisters forever. Then there was Jesse, 3, in a lavender shirt and blue pants, matching Elijah, who is only four months younger. The most awaited day has come. As of this morning, we are a forever family.
Daniel’s whistle quieted the group of 130 people. He told the story in Luke 15, where the shepherd found the missing sheep and invited all his friends to come rejoice with him.
“That’s what we are inviting you to do," Daniel said. "Come, rejoice with us, we have found the lost sheep!”
The evening before we had a wonderful time setting up and decorating the tables. Hosanna wanted purple and pink flowers, and Jesse requested blue. We used plastic table cloth with red hearts along with pink and gray plates on the girlish decorated tables. The boyish ones got gray tablecloths with blue and gray plates. Candles, string lights, little mottoes and balloons were centerpieces. After supper came the part I cherish.
First, we sang “Rescue the Perishing.” Next, the church ladies sang a song which I sang a lot during my girlhood years, “I Love you, for you are my Child.” The song testifies of our heavenly Father’s tender love for his children.
Daniel then shared a bit on how we got started on our foster journey and how God miraculously orchestrated many details to have these children placed in our home several years ago. Daniel asked everyone to join in singing, "Follow the Path of Jesus."At the end of the song, he asked Julia and Austin to step up and share the poem, written by a friend. I blinked back the tears as their voices blended, reciting the words, “Somewhere a child is crying, lost with no one to care...” Austin’s eyes met mine, our hearts glowed. How can one feel so many deep emotions all at once?
The song, “No one can Heal the Pain Inside, Like my Father Can,” was sung next. More tears were shed throughout the shop. Surely, we do have a tender God who cares for and heals the pain like no other.
Daniel and I took the little children to the other end of the shop where Mary Esther, a well-loved Grandma in our church, told an adoption story from the Bible. When the story had ended, we helped the little ones with craft projects, and passed out glow-in-the-dark sticks. Next came the fun of unwrapping some gifts that had been given by friends.
One gift that especially touched my heart was a musical clock from Daniel’s family. They surely didn't owe us a thing. Only God knows how often we added so much ruckus at family gatherings, especially that first year when the trauma levels were high. Now there was nothing left for me to do, but accept the love they were showering on us.
God has been so good. Let us not grow weary and lose heart when it seems there is none to help or understand and remember, the darkest hour is just before dawn! Here is a delicious chicken marinade recipe that is always a hit in this house.
GLORIA'S PERFECT CHICKEN MARINADE
2 C. water
2 C. vinegar
1 C. butter, melted,
2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
5 Tbsp. salt
Mix all together and pour over chicken pieces of your choice. Marinade several hours, or up to two days for maximum flavor. Grill as usual. A hit by all accounts!
