Resilience is the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties. It’s the ability to deal with challenges, problems and setbacks we come across during the course of our life, and come back even stronger.
Resilience will offer us the emotional strength to cope with trauma, adversity, and hardship. Resilient people will utilize their resources, strengths, and skills to overcome challenges and work through setbacks.
Staff Sgt. Colton L. Fortner, an Army recruiter in Kokomo, spoke about how he's handled the challenges of 2020.
“Although this year has been filled with a lot of unknown and chaos I feel like I was a little more prepared than others," he said. "That’s because in the Army we are trained to react and overcome in certain situations. Even in basic training you don’t necessarily know what is going to come up the next day. Yet, we accomplish our goal and persevere. In the Army, we call this resiliency.”
Every day we are being called upon to model intestinal fortitude. We are challenged by life to be courageous and demonstrate that we have great endurance within us in order to go on, to have intestinal fortitude.
Dr. Cody Zimmer, an occupational therapist at Dukes Therapy Center in Peru said showing intention is more important now.
“We (United States) are in the age of resilience," he said. "Our friends, families, and neighbors have endured hardship over the past 10 months. It is important now, more than ever, to focus on meaningful activities towards one's mental and physical health.”
Beloved, let’s not have this question asked of us, “Ye did run well; who did hinder you that ye should not obey the truth?” (Galatians 5:7)
What is the truth?
Believe the truth that nothing or no one “shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 8:39)
There are giants, so to speak, that come after us, trying to impede our progress and block our blessings. Let’s face some hard facts — the year 2020 has been, and continues to be, a challenge.
These are challenging times. But let’s also embrace the fact that we have God on our side. When He is with us, who can be against us?
Resilient people do experience stress, setbacks, and difficult times. But, they seek the Lord, tap into their strengths, seek help from support systems, and work through their problems.
“Whenever you’re down, frustrated or don’t know what’s coming next you have to hunt the good stuff," Fortner said. "There’s a positive in almost every situation, find it."
Zimmer shared, “Remain aware, resilient, to ensure a happy and healthy 2021.”
“My beloved brethren, be ye stedfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord.” (1 Corinthians 15:58)
Step out on faith, go after what you believe can be yours. Like Nike has told us countless times, just do it. Look at the person in your mirror and despite any giant facing you stand tall believing that in Jesus Christ you are victorious. Be resilient.
Guess what — we are less than a week away from Christmas. I’m just saying, and Merry Christmas!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe! Dr. Carson can be contacted at carsonvision@acd.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.