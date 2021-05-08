I'm a person who wears many hats. Today I have my Spiritual Director Pastor of Spiritual Formation and Congregational Life hat on.
Whenever we begin a class, enterprise, discipline, study, whatever we normally begin, we start out really strong. But over time this or that happens, and if we are not careful, our zeal for whatever we are involved in might begin waining.
We might miss a class here and there. We might start rationalizing why we are missing.
A friend of mine, Dana Wilson, said being faithful to her declarations is important.
“If I tell you I’m going to do it you have my word it will get done.”
From my personal experience with sister Dana, she is speaking the truth. We sometimes need help to be faithful.
It can be painful when we have to face the reality that we're not living up to our our declarations.
"The dark night of the soul" (La noche oscura del alma) is a poem written by the 16th-century by the Spanish mystic and poet St. John of the Cross.
I love to use the title of this poem as a phrase to describe an extremely difficult and painful period. The dark night of the soul is a spiritual depression, a kind of existential crisis, that requires a deep and painful dip that must be experienced before enlightenment.
William Shakespeare utilized the dark night of the soul in his play King Lear. King Lear was someone in crisis. I found an article on socialistworker.org called "King Lear's journey from regal to radical" that describes his path.
“Lear’s dark night of the soul is the greatest transformation of character in all of literature," according to the article. "He went from absolute power and authority to his downfall, through the stages of parental pride, betrayal, political treachery and rebellion, privation and utter exhaustion, before his final descent into madness.
"But from madness, Lear emerges a man reborn: able to feel the pain of his lowliest subject, with a vision of a just society that provides for us all.”
Experiencing our dark night of the soul is designed by God for our good. It’s a time when God informs us that it’s time to get back in the groove concerning what we have promised we would do. God desires us to be faithful.
When we find ourselves not tending to those commitments we declared would be ultimate standards for us to pursue it’s probably time for our beginning to work our spiritual disciplines.
Let's look at what the Apostle Paul said.
“Ye did run well; who did hinder you?” (Galatians 5:7)
“You were running superbly! Who cut in on you, deflecting you from the true course of obedience? This detour doesn’t come from the One who called you into the race in the first place. And please don’t toss this off as insignificant. It only takes a minute amount of yeast, you know, to permeate an entire loaf of bread.” (Galatians 5:7 The Message)
Whenever God schedules for us a dark night of the soul let’s use this time to work on our spiritual disciplines of meditation, prayer, scripture reading, fasting, and journaling.
Let’s recommit. I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe! Dr. Carson can be contacted at carsonvision@acd.net.
