Evangelist Cathy and I send our prayers and love to all of you.
Beloved, I pray these words today will bless and comfort you and yours, as I say, “real, real, good.” During this time, we have to encourage each other. Here are some words of wisdom from myself and others.
Dr. Dave Beeson, a family doctor out of Peru, told me, “The best way to make God laugh is to tell him your plans, we are to fit into God’s plan. God is sovereign and His plans always trump our plans.”
As we are leading, let’s first follow the lead of God.
“’For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’” (Jeremiah 29:11)
“The Apostle Paul and Gumby: What do they have in common? They are flexible!” St. Vincent Hospital Chaplain Mark Deckinga shared. “To the weak I became weak, to win the weak. I have become all things to all people so that by all possible means I might save some.” (1 Corinthians 9:22).
Let’s strive to be flexible. As the gospel of Steve Winwood suggests, let’s “roll with it.”
St. Patrick Catholic Church Priest Father Brian Dudzinski shared, “These are uncertain times. As Jesus told His apostles when they were out on their boat, in the midst of a storm, and He was walking on the water toward them, ‘Take courage, it is I; do not be afraid.’ (Matthew 14:27)
“To all of Kokomo, St. Patrick’s Church, our good mayor, Tyler Moore, our county commissioner Paul Wyman, all our first responders, sheriff, police, fire personnel, doctors, nurses and all caregivers, you are all being lifted up in prayer each and every day!”
Wayman Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church Pastor William L. Gary spoke about lent and blessings.
“Lent is a time for repentance, reflection, fasting and prayer,” he said. “Use virtual communication to bless others with selective scripture, cover them with a prayer and send a blessing on them. Send an angelic being (Hebrews 1:7,14) to touch them in their hour of need. Through prayer, we can ask God to dispatch His angels to help us. God hears our petition; the angels are His ministers; He sends them to get the blessing done.”
Rev. Dr. William J. Smith, Jr., Pastor of Second Missionary Baptist Church spoke on keeping in touch.
“During this time I feel we can be a blessing by keeping in touch with one another,” he said. “Although we are social distancing we must check on one another, pray for one another, and encourage one another. Stay Connected to God! We may be disconnected from the human touch but let’s stay connected to Jesus. Thank God we may be shut in but not shut out.”
Morningstar Pastor Greg Reed encouraged us “We are called to live life in light of eternity, not in light of fear. We are commanded to love God and love people like never before. We are commissioned to not only share the good news but to be good news!”
Emily Bryant shared with me “Mike, you are ‘friendsley!’” Let’s strive to be friendsley toward each other.
Whatever you are experiencing, this too will pass. I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible), and families matter.
